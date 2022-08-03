Photos: Inside The Recording Studio Recording Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSIC VIDEO Original Concept Album 

The wait is over! Listen and experience the magic of Johanna Temalnder's "Kalevala The Musical's" Original Concept Album on all major music platforms. Join the mystical adventure and immerse yourself in this Nordic fantasy through its pop, jazz, and Finnish folk-inspired music written by Johanna Telander. The album, featuring orchestrations by Finnish virtuoso Marko Hilpo, is mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering.

See photos from inside the recording studio as the talented cast members of Kalevala The Musical's album use their creativity to leave their own impact on the world.

Listen here: https://snd.click/igny

Starring Tony and Olivier nominee ​​Ramin Karimloo, as well as Wild Party and Wicked star Julia Murney, the album also features performances by Marina Pires, Quentin Garzón, Reeta Vestman, Omer Shàish, Natalie Toro, Johanna Telander, Kay Trinidad, Alyssa Fox, Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Madison Claire Parks, Kristi Roosmaa, Nirvaan Pal, and Davna Ceron. The Ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ariel Neydavoud, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Morita Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Kimberly Immanuel, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Stephen Velasquez. The Band consists of Marko Hilpo, Una Tone, Lydia Hull, Nadir Aslam, Katie Chambers, Magdalena Kress, Olli Hirvonen, Ian Riley, Arei Sekiguchi, Kate Amrine, Julie Dombroski, Jessica Santiago, Liann Cline, Johanna Telander, Justin Vance, Tom Kmiecik.

Kalevala The Musical, inspired by the national poem of Finland, follows the story of two children who find an ancient artifact in the woods, unveiling a magic portal into a once forgotten world of magic and adventure called Kalevala. Four Nature Spirits guide the children on a quest through a set of runes to help return the lost Spirit of Man, Väinämöinen, back to his roots, so they may save the world from imminent darkness. The children soon become entangled in the course of the story, proving how creativity can hold the key to changing the world.

Kalevala The Musical is produced by Quentin Garzón and co-produced by Kristi Roosmaa. PR & Marketing by Petra Haapamäki, Jenni Niemi, Drew Lent, Kiera Moran, Cate Hudson.

Photography: Stephen Cardone, Bryan Carpender, Connor Engstrom, Ford Fourqurean, Danny Kaan, Valev Laube