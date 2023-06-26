Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?

On Monday, June 19th What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, Co-Artistic Directors) presented storytime at the cell - a night for Black stories, a special Juneteenth event honoring Black voices and centering Black stories at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011). The evening was hosted by Ayla Sullivan (New Visions Fellowship) with musical guest Amyra Leon (Nuyorican Slam Team).

storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music. Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening’s theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org