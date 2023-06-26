Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?

The evening was hosted by Ayla Sullivan (New Visions Fellowship) with musical guest Amyra Leon (Nuyorican Slam Team).

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 2 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 3 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season
Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at the New Cast of TITANIQUE

On Monday, June 19th What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, Co-Artistic Directors) presented storytime at the cell - a night for Black stories, a special Juneteenth event honoring Black voices and centering Black stories at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011). The evening was hosted by Ayla Sullivan (New Visions Fellowship) with musical guest Amyra Leon (Nuyorican Slam Team).

Check out photos below!

storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music. Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening’s theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience. 

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org 

Photo credit: Pablo Calderón-Santiago

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
Ayla Sullivan

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
Julian Wild 


Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
Ayla Sullivan

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
Amyra Leon

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
Amyra Leon and Ayla Sullivan

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
James Clements, Amyra Leon, Ayla Sullivan and Sam Hood Adrain

Photos: Inside Storytime At The Cell - A Night For Black Stories With What Will The Neighbors Say?
James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Cast Set for A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Off-Broadway Return Photo
Cast Set for A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Off-Broadway Return

Casting has been revealed for the return of Off-Broadway’s absurdly irreverent musical comedy, A Musical About Star: Or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing to Ever Happen in the History of the Galaxy Much, Much Better Than Star Trek! 

2
New Light New Voices Awarded to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Andersons FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES Photo
New Light New Voices Awarded to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Anderson's FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES

New Light Theater Project has awarded its literary prize, New Light New Voices, to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Anderson's FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES. The script shines with biting wit and vulnerable connectedness.

3
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spoti Photo
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

Off-Broadway's 'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is proud to announce the show's queer anthem titled 'Commerce City' is available to stream ahead of the NYC Pride Parade!

4
ASI WINDs INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024 Photo
ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024

Asi Wind’s Inner Circle limited engagement has been extended for a fifth time to January 7, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You