Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCARLETT DREAMS

Performances run through May 26.

By: Apr. 18, 2024
Scarlett Dreams Show Information
Midnight Theatricals has released all new photos from opening night of Scarlett Dreams, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow, safeword). 

Playwright/director S. Asher Gelman is probably best known for Afterglow, which opened Off-Broadway in 2017, became a sleeper hit with numerous extensions, and is currently enjoying productions across the globe. Gelman recently directed a new, critically-acclaimed, sold-out production of Afterglow at Southwark Playhouse in London.

In the heart of a digital revolution, Scarlett Dreams unravels a tantalizing mystery set against the backdrop of cutting-edge virtual reality. Siblings Milo and Liza are on the brink of launching RealFit, a revolutionary fitness and wellness application tailored for the latest VR headset. Eager to fine-tune their creation, they enlist Milo’s husband, Kevin, for a final round of beta testing. Immersed in a world more vivid than he could have imagined, Kevin finds himself drawn to Scarlett, his virtual guide. But as their sessions intensify, Scarlett’s enigmatic presence begins to blur the lines between virtuality and reality. As secrets unfold, the audience is invited into a labyrinth where the allure of the digital realm challenges our understanding of truth, connection, and the shadows that dwell within innovation. Scarlett Dreams is a groundbreaking exploration of love, identity, and the mysteries that lie just beyond the screen.

The cast features Brittany Bellizeare (FLEX) as Liza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting) as Kevin, Caroline Lellouche (Annie) as Scarlett and Borris Anthony York (Pippin) as Milo.

The design team includes Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (Dig) as co-set designers, Emily Rebholz (Indecent, Gutenberg! The Musical) as costume designer, Jamie Roderick (Make Me Gorgeous) as lighting designer, Brian Pacelli (Tommy and Me) as projection designer, Alex Mackyol (Afterglow) as sound designer and Brendan McCann as properties designer. Robbie Simpson is associate director, Jeff Markowitz will serve as Production Stage Manager and casting is by Hart Casting.

Scarlett Dreams is produced by Midnight Theatricals and Stefano Milici. Evan Bernardin Productions serves as general manager.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Varner

Scarlett Dreams
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Borris Anthony York, Brittany Bellizeare, Caroline Lellouche

Scarlett Dreams
Taylor Adam Blackman, Davon Williams

Scarlett Dreams
Cody Renard, Borris Anthony York, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Will Travis

Scarlett Dreams
Rashad Chambers, Chad Austin

Scarlett Dreams
Curtain Call

Scarlett Dreams
After Party

Scarlett Dreams
Robbie Simpson, S. Asher Gelman, Stefano Milici

Scarlett Dreams
Robbie Simpson, S. Asher Gelman

Scarlett Dreams
Stefano Milici, S. Asher Gelman

Scarlett Dreams
Will Travis

Scarlett Dreams
Sophia Lucia Parola

Scarlett Dreams
Roberto Olentino

Scarlett Dreams
Cody Renard, Borris Anthony York

Scarlett Dreams
Borris Anthony York

Scarlett Dreams
Brittany Bellizeare

Scarlett Dreams
Caroline Lellouche

Scarlett Dreams
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Scarlett Dreams
Adrienne C. Moore

Scarlett Dreams
Cast

Scarlett Dreams
S. Asher Gelman




Videos