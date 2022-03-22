Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE GIRL BLUE at New World Stages

pixeltracker

The show began previews on Saturday, March 5th.

Mar. 22, 2022  

Little Girl Blue, the musical inspired by the life of Nina Simone, is now playing at New World Stages. The musical, written and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), began previews on Saturday, March 5th.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Little Girl Blue is directed by Devanand Janki, with Ms. Michelle in the titular role. The cast includes a trio of exceptional musicians that accompany Ms. Michelle on stage - Kenn Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer who doubles as the production's Music Director/Arranger. The production features an all-female BIPOC design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative is in charge of casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production's management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production's General Manager.

Tickets are priced from $49.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available for purchase at Telecharge.

Little Girl Blue
Lighting designer Dawn Chiang

Little Girl Blue
Choir Boy Jonathan Burke

Little Girl Blue
The Prom star Ashanti Ja??aria

Little Girl Blue
E. Clayton Cornelious and Jessica Sporn

Little Girl Blue
Russ Wooley and KT Sullivan

Little Girl Blue
Janine Lee Papio and Michael Coco

Little Girl Blue
Alternate/understudy Crystal Joy

Little Girl Blue
Costume designer Ari Fulton

Little Girl Blue
Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

Little Girl Blue
Goodspeed Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton and sound designer Jay Hilton

Little Girl Blue
Broadway star Brenda Braxton

Little Girl Blue
Aladdin star Pierre Marais

Little Girl Blue
Abingdon Theater Artistic Director Chad Austin

Little Girl Blue
Abingdon Theater Artistic Director Chad Austin

Little Girl Blue
Lisa Dozier

Little Girl Blue
Logan Dewitt, Lisa Dozier, Michael Shannon, Amanda Nicastro

Little Girl Blue
Costume designer Earon Nealey

Little Girl Blue
Broadway producers Willette and Manny Klausner

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue
Juson Williams

Little Girl Blue
Ashanti Ja??aria, Tanesha Gary, Gayle Turner

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue

Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue


Get the best prices on tickets to Little Girl Blue - click here.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • INDIANA NIGHT LIVE Comes to Lawrence's Theater at the Fort Next Month
  • BWW Interview: Laura Benanti to Headline Cabaret Project of St. Louis Gala
  • HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Returns To Indy
  • Reina Sofía School of Music Announces Appointment of Kenny Broberg as Deputy Professor to Piano Chair Stanislav Ioudenitch