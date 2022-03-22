Photos: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE GIRL BLUE at New World Stages

Little Girl Blue, the musical inspired by the life of Nina Simone, is now playing at New World Stages. The musical, written and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), began previews on Saturday, March 5th.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Little Girl Blue is directed by Devanand Janki, with Ms. Michelle in the titular role. The cast includes a trio of exceptional musicians that accompany Ms. Michelle on stage - Kenn Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer who doubles as the production's Music Director/Arranger. The production features an all-female BIPOC design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative is in charge of casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production's management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production's General Manager.

Tickets are priced from $49.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available for purchase at Telecharge.