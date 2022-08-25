Photos: Inside Opening Night of HYPROV at the Daryl Roth Theater
The 100-minute live show combining hypnosis and improv runs through October 30th.
HYPROV starring improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") and Hypnotist Extraordinaire Asad Mecci opened on Monday, August 22nd.
Get a glimpse of the opening night photos below!
HYPROV is co-created by Jeff Andrews, directed by Stan Zimmerman ("Golden Girls," "Gilmore Girls"). Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) serves as creative consultant. The limited engagement plays the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East) through October 30. Tickets are available at www.hyprov.com
The 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."
The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The four or five most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while fully under hypnosis. In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the volunteers' uninhibited, unconscious minds, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.
Tickets start at $55 and are available at www.hyprov.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. For groups of 10 or more please call 866-302-0995 or email info@broadwayinbound.com.
Photo Credit: Daniel Rader
Asad Mecci, Kinley Mochrie, Debra McGrath and Colin Mochrie
Teresa Cruz and friend
Heath Andrews and Jeff Andrews
Asad Mecci and Sarah Power
Cody Lassen, Asad Mecci, Sarah Power, Colin Mochrie, Stan Zimmerman and Jeff Andrews
Gabby Sorrentino and Ian Weinberger
Naomi Snieckus and Camryn Manheim
John Hilsen and Gabrielle Saunders
Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie
Kim Exum and Shanel Bailey
Sarah Power, Asad Mecci, Colin Mochrie and Jeff Andrews
Sarah Power, Asad Mecci, Rufus Wainwright, Colin Mochrie, Jeff Andrews and Jörn Weisbrodt
Special guest Rachel Dratch and Colin Mochrie
Colin Mochrie, Asad Mecci, and Hyprovisers
Colin Mochrie, Asad Mecci, and Hyprovisers
Colin Mochrie, Asad Mecci, and Hyprovisers