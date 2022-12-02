Photos: Inside Opening Night of HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD

The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Performances began on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022 at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans). Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is Marckus Blair (Off Broadway debut), Sara Esty (Off Broadway debut), Dion Simmons Grier (Sister Act, Songs for a New World - PaperMill), Danielle Herbert (After Midnight - Broadway, Beautiful - Tour), Kayla Jenerson (Off Broadway debut), Cory Lingner (Carousel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway) and Mike Schwitter (Pippin - Broadway, Book of Mormon - Tour). Understudies are Rachel Fairbanks (Cinderella, First Wives Club - Tours), and Drew Tanabe (Off Broadway debut). Production Stage Manager is Melanie Morgan and the casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930's; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood -- all while walking down Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road.

Join The York for the New York Premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road. This exciting original production is conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Carmichael's son, Hoagy Bix Carmichael. At the helm of this new musical journey through Hoagy Carmichael's classic songs are director Susan H. Schulman and choreographer Michael Lichtefeld, who together oversaw the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and the Circle in the Square/York production of Sweeney Todd. The music supervisor and arranger is Broadway maestro Lawrence Yurman (War Paint, It Shoulda Been You, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Grey Gardens).

