Photos: Inside Opening Night of HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD
The production will run for a limited engagement through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022.
The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Performances began on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022 at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans). Check out photos from opening night below!
The cast of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is Marckus Blair (Off Broadway debut), Sara Esty (Off Broadway debut), Dion Simmons Grier (Sister Act, Songs for a New World - PaperMill), Danielle Herbert (After Midnight - Broadway, Beautiful - Tour), Kayla Jenerson (Off Broadway debut), Cory Lingner (Carousel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway) and Mike Schwitter (Pippin - Broadway, Book of Mormon - Tour). Understudies are Rachel Fairbanks (Cinderella, First Wives Club - Tours), and Drew Tanabe (Off Broadway debut). Production Stage Manager is Melanie Morgan and the casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930's; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood -- all while walking down Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road.
Join The York for the New York Premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road. This exciting original production is conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Carmichael's son, Hoagy Bix Carmichael. At the helm of this new musical journey through Hoagy Carmichael's classic songs are director Susan H. Schulman and choreographer Michael Lichtefeld, who together oversaw the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and the Circle in the Square/York production of Sweeney Todd. The music supervisor and arranger is Broadway maestro Lawrence Yurman (War Paint, It Shoulda Been You, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Grey Gardens).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
James Morgan (Artistic Director)
Mike Schwitter, Danielle Herbert, Dion Simmons Grier, Cory Lingner, Markcus Blai, Sara Esty and Kayla Jenerson
Markcus Blair, Danielle Herbert, Mike Schwitter, Kayla Jenerson, Cory Lingner, Sara Esty and Dion Simmons Grier
Markcus Blair, Danielle Herbert, Mike Schwitter, Kayla Jenerson, Cory Lingner, Sara Esty and Dion Simmons Grier
Markcus Blair, Danielle Herbert, Mike Schwitter and Kayla Jenerson
Markcus Blair, Danielle Herbert and Mike Schwitter
James Morgan joins Kayla Jenerson, Cory Lingner, Sara Esty and Dion Simmons Grier
Cory Lingner presents Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael with a proclamation from the State of Indiana
Dion Simmons Grier
Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael and Cory Lingner
Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael and Cory Lingner
Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael and Cory Lingner
Lawrence Yurman (Co-Creator and Music Director) with the band that includes Jack Cavari, Bill Lanham, Sue Williams, Les Rogers and Greg Thymus
Lawrence Yurman, Susan H. Schulman (Co-Creator and Director) and Michael Lichtefeld (Co-Creator and Choreographer)
Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael, Lawrence Yurman, Susan H. Schulman and Michael Lichtefeld
Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael, Lawrence Yurman, Susan H. Schulman and Michael Lichtefeld
Markcus Blair
Markcus Blair
Andrea Prestinario and Klea Blackhurst
Dion Simmons Grier
Dion Simmons Grier
Jeff Harner and Klea Blackhurst
Jeff Harner, Klea Blackhurst and James Morgan
Dion Simmons Grier, Cory Lingner, Markcus Blair and Mike Schwitter
Dion Simmons Grier, Cory Lingner, Lee Roy Reams, Markcus Blair and Mike Schwitter
Rachel Fairbanks and Drew Tanabe
Rachel Fairbanks and Drew Tanabe
Sara Esty, Kayla Jenerson and Danielle Herbert
Sara Esty, Kayla Jenerson and Danielle Herbert
Dion Simmons Grier, Drew Tanabe, Cory Lingner, Sara Esty, Kayla Jenerson, Danielle Herbert, Rachel Fairbanks, Markcus Blair and Mike Schwitter
Dion Simmons Grier, Drew Tanabe, Cory Lingner, Sara Esty, Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael, Kayla Jenerson, Danielle Herbert, Rachel Fairbanks, Markcus Blair and Mike Schwitter
Lee Roy Reams with Sara Esty and Kayla Jenerson
Klea Blackhurst, Evans Haile (Executive Director) and Lee Roy Reams
James Morgan, Hoagy "Bix" Carmichael and Evans Haile
Sara Esty with her mom and sister
From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy
December 2, 2022
The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: TRU Returns To In-Person Gatherings With A Town Hall Forum
November 30, 2022
On November 29th, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), the leading network for developing theater professionals, returned to in-person gatherings with an opening networking opportunity, roundtable forum, and book signing with Stewart F. Lane. Check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 23, 2022
Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City. Check out photos from day two of rehearsals, featuring Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more!
Photos: FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 22, 2022
Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City. The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King. Check out photos from day one of rehearsal, featuring Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and more.
Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY Cast Celebrates Opening Night at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
November 20, 2022
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL opened on Saturday, November 19th. Performances run through Saturday, December 31, 2022. Check out photos from the opening night here!