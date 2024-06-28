Photos: Inside CONNECTING STAGES: TALIA AWARDS Presented By Queen Sofía Spanish Institute and Connecting Stages: Talia Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, June 17 Pregones/PRTT and the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute jointly hosted Connecting Stages: Talia Awards in NY in celebration of the New York City nominees and winners of the 2024 Talía Awards.

Among the nominated and winning productions were Pregones/PRTT's 2023 The Red Rose and Quarter Rican and Repertorio Español's Radojka.

The Talía Awards are administered by the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain (AAEE) which is a leading force behind the promotion of theater arts in Spain. The AAEE is spearheaded by acclaimed actress Cayetana Guillén Cuerva and award-winning playwright Eduardo Galán, who serve as President and Vice-President of the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain respectively. Both Cuerva and Galán were on site for the celebration, which took place off-Broadway at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, where they joined a roundtable discussion alongside NYC based Latiné theater makers including Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT and Javier Molina, Co-Artistic Director of The Actor's Studio.

Take a look at the festivities that drew out some the leading Latiné theater makers in NYC along with some of the most prominent voices creating and promotion theater in Spain!

Rosalba Rolón

Cayetana Guill n Cuervo

Eduardo Gal n Font

Rosalba Rol n, Cayetana Guill n Cuervo, Eduardo Gal n Font and Javier Molina

John Cencio Burgos, Jenyvette Vega, Claudia Ramos Jord n, Anna Malav .

Mario Mattei, Jos Joaqu n Garc a.

Rosalba Rol n, John Cencio Burgos, Jenyvette Vega, Claudia Ramos Jord n, Anna Malav , Mario Mattei, Jos Joaqu n Garc a and Yaran De

Patrice Degnan

Leyma L pez

Rafael S nchez

Winston Estevez

Celia Maldonado, Media Associate Queen Sof a Spanish Institute, Louis E. Perego Moreno/T o Louie, Jos Cheo Oliveras, Founding Artistic Director of Teatro C rculo, Gil Orrios, Arti

John Cencio Burgos, Claudia Ramos Jord n, Jenyvette Vega, Anna Malav .

Desmar Guevara, Anna Malav , Rosalba Rol n, Majo Ferrucho, Claudia Ramos Jord n, John Cencio Burgos.

Rosalba Rol n and Cayetana Guill n Cuervo

Anna Malav, Jenyvette Vega, Claudia Ramos Jord n, John Cencio Burgos

Rosalba Rol n

Rosalba Rol n with Gabriel Hern ndez.

