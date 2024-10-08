Photos: I LIKE AMERICA Celebrates 125 Years of Noël Coward

The event took place on Sunday evening, October 6, 2024 at 7:30pm at The Theatre at St. Jean's.
The York Theatre Company recently hosted a special ONE-NIGHT-ONLY concert celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward and in particular his lifelong association with America, featuring Steve Ross, KT Sullivan and Simon Jones.
The event took place on Sunday evening, October 6, 2024 at 7:30pm at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
I Like America Celebrating 125 Years of Noel Coward
I Like America Celebrating 125 Years of Noel Coward
Barry Day OBE
Barry Day OBE Congratulating the Cast
Lynne Day and Barry Day OBE
KT Sullivan and Barry Day OBE
Barry Day OBE and Alan Brodie
KT Sullivan, Barry Day OBE, Simon Jones and Steve Ross
Simon Jones, KT Sullivan and Steve Ross
James Morgan, Amanda Seeram. Barry Day OBE, Simon Jones, KT Sullivan, Dorothy Wiggins, Steve Ross, Melanie Hopkins and Joseph Hayward
Jim Dale and Simon Jones
Jim Dale, KT Sullivan and Simon Jones
Jim Dale, Melanie Hopkins, KT Sullivan, Simon Jones and Steve Ross
Jim Dale, Melanie Hopkins, Alan Brodie, KT Sullivan, Simon Jones and Steve Ross
Jim Dale and James Morgan
Alan Brodie
Melanie Hopkins and Alan Brodie
Videos