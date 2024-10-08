Photos: I LIKE AMERICA Celebrates 125 Years of Noël Coward

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company recently hosted a special ONE-NIGHT-ONLY concert celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward and in particular his lifelong association with America, featuring Steve Ross, KT Sullivan and Simon Jones.

The event took place on Sunday evening, October 6, 2024 at 7:30pm at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

