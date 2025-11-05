Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Healing TREE celebrated its 10th Annual Gala on Saturday, October 18, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South), the historic 1847 mansion and National Historic Landmark in Manhattan. The elegant, star-studded evening marked the fourth consecutive year the organization held its in-person event at the iconic venue. Go inside the event with new photos.

This year’s lineup featured an impressive roster of Broadway, film, and television talent, including Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee N’Kenge, West End favorite Christina Bianco, Pooya Mohseni (English, OBC), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd, West Side Story), John Magaro (Past Lives, The Big Short), Kevin Kilner (Raising Helen, Home Alone 3), Lila Blue, Annie Hägg’s Hot Five, magician and mentalist Dan Winter, and Dr. Jamie Marich, best-selling author and expressive artist. Dr. Jessica Means served as music director.

Healing TREE Founding Executive and Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami performed and produced the event, with Janelle Yull co-producing.

Guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment, fine dining, and fundraising in support of Healing TREE’s trauma-informed programs. The event featured a red carpet entrance, a three-course plated dinner, a premium open bar, and a live auction. The online auction, which ran from October 11 through the event, included items such as exotic travel packages, a Taylor Swift–signed acoustic guitar, a limited edition basketball autographed by Jordan, Johnson, and Bird, Broadway coaching sessions, self-care products, and signed books by leading voices in mental health.

Attendees arrived in creative cocktail to black-tie attire, celebrating another successful year of Healing TREE’s mission to provide trauma education and support through the arts.

Photo Credit: Alexander Rivero Photography