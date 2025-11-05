 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC

The event included appearances from N’Kenge, Christina Bianco, and more.

By: Nov. 05, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Healing TREE celebrated its 10th Annual Gala on Saturday, October 18, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South), the historic 1847 mansion and National Historic Landmark in Manhattan. The elegant, star-studded evening marked the fourth consecutive year the organization held its in-person event at the iconic venue. Go inside the event with new photos.

This year’s lineup featured an impressive roster of Broadway, film, and television talent, including Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee N’Kenge, West End favorite Christina Bianco, Pooya Mohseni (English, OBC), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd, West Side Story), John Magaro (Past Lives, The Big Short), Kevin Kilner (Raising Helen, Home Alone 3), Lila Blue, Annie Hägg’s Hot Five, magician and mentalist Dan Winter, and Dr. Jamie Marich, best-selling author and expressive artist. Dr. Jessica Means served as music director.

Healing TREE Founding Executive and Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami performed and produced the event, with Janelle Yull co-producing.

Guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment, fine dining, and fundraising in support of Healing TREE’s trauma-informed programs. The event featured a red carpet entrance, a three-course plated dinner, a premium open bar, and a live auction. The online auction, which ran from October 11 through the event, included items such as exotic travel packages, a Taylor Swift–signed acoustic guitar, a limited edition basketball autographed by Jordan, Johnson, and Bird, Broadway coaching sessions, self-care products, and signed books by leading voices in mental health.

Attendees arrived in creative cocktail to black-tie attire, celebrating another successful year of Healing TREE’s mission to provide trauma education and support through the arts.

Photo Credit: Alexander Rivero Photography

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Becca Jackson, Sara Kobus

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Neal Rubinstein, Christina Bianco

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Leah Gaydos, Liv Krusinski, Gianna Capra

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Jyot Bawa, Adrienne Rose White, Ajay Bawa

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Neal Rubinstein, Maryam Zadeh

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Clay Mills, Mia Pinero

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Mia Cusumano, Eve Austin, Jamie Castro, Summer Sveinson

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Auction Table

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Annie Hägg's Hot Five

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Kevin Kilner, Christina Bianco, Pooya Mohseni

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Pooya Mohseni, Kevin Kilner

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Marissa Ghavami

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dr. Jamie Marich

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Mia Pinero

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Christina Bianco

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Kevin Kilner

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
John Magaro

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Messalina Morley-Alton, Marissa Ghavami, Suzanne Curry

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
John Magaro

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Marissa Ghavami

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Christina Bianco

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Kevin Kilner

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
10th Annual Healing TREE Gala 2025

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Leah Gaydos

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dan Winter, John Magaro, Adrienne Rose White

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Audience

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Kevin Kilner

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
N'Kenge

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dan Winter

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dr. Jessica Means, Mia Pinero

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Dr. Jamie Marich

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Lila Blue

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Mia Cusumano, Eve Austin, Jamie Castro, Summer Sveinson

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Leah Gaydos, Renee Rosiecki, Marissa Ghavami, Adrienne Rose White, Sarah Rogers

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Ren Dara Santiago, Marissa Ghavami, Lauren Sowa

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Clay Mills, Lila Blue, Ren Dara Santiago, Marissa Ghavami, Elizabeth Ramos, Lauren Sowa, Dr. Jamie Marich, Kevin Kilner

Photos: Healing TREE Hosts 10th Annual Star-Studded Gala at The Players in NYC Image
Mia Pinero, Pooya Mohseni, John Magaro, Marissa Ghavami, Christina Bianco, Dr. Jamie Marich, Kevin Kilner


Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos