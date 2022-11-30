Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony
The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success.
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company presented the eighteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Julia Riew. The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, will be presented by Beth Leavel on Monday November 28th from 6-8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.
See photos from the award ceremony below!
The selection panel is comprised of Foundation Trustee Mitchell S. Bernard, music director David Loud, actor Matthew Scott and actress Emily Skinner. Each year, the Foundation also makes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Photo credit: Marcus Middleton
Casey Childs, Douglas J. Cohen, Howard McGillin and Richard Samson
Julia Riew
Andrea Nunes and Jason Danieley
Natalie Choo and Julia Riew
Fred Ebb Award
Julia Riew & Mitchell S. Bernard
Julia Riew
Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee, Danny Whitman, Mitchell S. Bernard, Tom Viola and Larry Cook
Claire Kwon, Julia Riew and Natalie Choo
Claire Kwon, Julia Riew, Natalie Choo and Simon Broucke
Julia Murney, Matthew Scott and Tim Pinckney
Claire Kwon and Natalie Choo
