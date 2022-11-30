Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony

The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company presented the eighteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Julia Riew. The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, will be presented by Beth Leavel on Monday November 28th from 6-8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.

See photos from the award ceremony below!

The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success. The award is meant to encourage and support aspiring songwriters to create new works for the musical theatre. The prize includes a $60,000 award. In addition to the monetary prize, the Fred Ebb Foundation will produce a one-night-only showcase of the winner's work. The Fred Ebb Foundation is funded by royalties from Mr. Ebb's vast catalogue of work. Past winners include John Bucchino (2005); Steve Lutvak & Robert L. Freedman (2006); Peter Mills (2007); Adam Gwon (2008); Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (2009); Douglas J. Cohen (2010); Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011); Sam Willmott (2012); Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond (2013); Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (2014); Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (2015); Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016); Shaina Taub (2017); Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018); Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019); Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel and Michael R. Jackson (2020); and Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021).

The selection panel is comprised of Foundation Trustee Mitchell S. Bernard, music director David Loud, actor Matthew Scott and actress Emily Skinner. Each year, the Foundation also makes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Photo credit: Marcus Middleton