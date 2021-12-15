Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company's SHHHH

Shhhh will begin performances on Wednesday, January 12th and will open Monday, January 24th for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 13th, 2022, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

In addition to Clare Barron, Shhhh will feature Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts.