Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company's production of Vanities - The Musical recently opened at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Check out the photos!

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presents a revised version of Vanities-The Musical, with book by Jack Heifner, music and lyrics by David Kirshenbaum, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The show is directed by Will Pomerantz.

The cast includes Jade Jones (Beauty and The Beast, Olney Theatre Center; New York stage debut) as Mary, Amy Keum (KPOP, Broadway) as Kathy, and Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Broadway; Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, The York), as Joanne. Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls, Broadway) stands by for Mary, Joanne, and Kathy.

"I am beyond thrilled to be working with this spectacular cast on a new version of Vanities - The Musical," shares Mr. Pomerantz. "I believe this singular trio of performers are going to cause a sensation, both through their indelible portrayals of the characters created by Jack Heifner, and their powerhouse deliveries of the sublime songs by David Kirshenbaum."

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Mike Billings, and sound design by Julian Evans.

The casting director is Rachel Hoffman/The Telsey Office; the production stage manager is Sean F. Patrick. General management and production management is by Aaron Simms.

Vanities-The Musical began performances on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023 for a limited engagement through Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue). Opening Night was Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Vanities-The Musical is the heartfelt and humorous chronicle of the lives of Joanne, Kathy, and Mary-tracing them from their late teen years through adulthood. They grow and change, testing the limits of what they thought they knew about themselves, as well as the narrow views of women society has presented them.

Based on the hugely successful play of the same name by Jack Heifner (who also wrote the book for the musical), the action takes us through four decades in these women's lives from 1963 to 1990-starting as vivacious small-town cheerleaders and best friends in high school, then sorority sisters in college, and, finally, women with separate and very different lives.

Featuring an infectious and melodic score by David Kirshenbaum, which playfully echoes the genres of music from the decades covered by the play, Vanities-The Musical is a chamber musical that celebrates the power of women and their unique bonds of friendship.

"It's almost a decade and a half since Vanities-The Musical was seen in New York, and what better place than The York to present a newly envisioned revival of this terrific show?" said Riki Kane Larimer, Associate Producer.



"I've had my eye on Vanities for The York since it was announced as a musical, and we believe it resonates even more powerfully today, in these times when women's rights are under attack," adds James Morgan. "Hats off to Riki for making it possible to bring Vanities and Will Pomerantz to our stage."

The authors noted "We're thrilled that our musical will be getting its second major New York production, incorporating all the rewrites and additions we made to the piece after its initial run, and under the auspices of this exciting new creative team."

Following the 2009 NYC premiere at Second Stage, Heifner and Kirshenbaum substantially revised the show for a 5th Avenue Theatre/ACT joint production in Seattle. Most recently, that version was a hit in its London premiere at Trafalgar Studios, receiving multiple four- and five-star reviews. Among them, the Daily Express wrote "perfectly formed, it is some enchanting evening"; Time Out London called it "hard to resist"; London Theatre One crowned it "a compelling, resounding success"; Radio Times proclaimed it "a charming celebration of friendship with an infectious score"; and BritishTheatre.com declared "London's West End is boasting about the debut of this musical"; and BroadwayWorld said it "tells an all-American story in a bold new way."

Vanities-The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

York Member Early Access tickets for Vanities-The Musical are now available. Tickets to the General Public are now on sale and are priced at $64 - $99. York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1150224 or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets (plus $4 convenience fee) for guests aged 35 years and under.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Masks must be worn. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.