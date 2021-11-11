Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Nov. 11, 2021  

Trevor: The Musical opened last night at Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue). The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical includes Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Check out opening night photos below!

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor: The Musical is based on the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); costume designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses); lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy); sound designers Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie); music director Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); orchestrator Greg Pliska (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Trevor: The Musical is produced by Roy Furman, John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Julianne Wick Davis, Dan Collins, and Marc Bruni

Yasmeen Sulieman

Dan Rosales and Aeriel Williams

Celeste Lecesne, Holden William Hagelberger, and Eli Tokash

Aryan Simhadri

Sally Wilfert and Jarrod Zimmerman

Mark Aguirre

Ellie Kim

Ellie Kim, Ava Briglia, Isabel Medina, and Echo Deva Picone

Isabel Medina

Ava Briglia

Echo Deva Picone

Tyler Joseph Gay

Amit Paley (right) and guest

Ronald Peet

Josh Prince

Eve Plumb

Jessica Hecht

Celina Smith

Shahadi Wright-Joseph

Raymond J. Lee

Mara Blumenfeld and guest

Donyale Werle and guest

Deborah S. Craig

Marc Bruni

Josh Lamon

Julianne Wick Davis

Jessie Mueller

John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods

Marquise Vilson

Ianne Fields Stewart

Greg Pliska and guest

Andrew Lippa and Jerry Mitchell

Trevor: The Musical

Diego Lucano

Aaron Alcaraz

Roy Furman

Colin Konstanty

Brigg Liberman

Sammy Dell

Alyssa Emily Marvin

Holden William Hagelberger

Holden William Hagelberger

Colin Konstanty, Sammy Dell, Brigg Liberman, Alyssa Emily Marvin, and Holden William Hagelberger

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

Holden William Hagelberger

The company


