Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY

New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

Sanctuary City, which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020, will play for a limited run through Sunday October 10, 2021.

The full cast of Sanctuary City returns, including Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Henry.

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America.