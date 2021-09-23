Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY

Sanctuary City is currently playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Sep. 23, 2021  

New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

Sanctuary City, which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020, will play for a limited run through Sunday October 10, 2021.

The full cast of Sanctuary City returns, including Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Henry.

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok brings us an unforgettable story that asks what we're willing to sacrifice for someone we love. Rebecca Frecknall, director of the 2019 Olivier Award-winning Summer and Smoke, helms the highly anticipated production which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020.


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Sharlene Cruz and Martyna Majok. Photo Credit: Josiah Bania

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Martyna Majok, Caitlin Sullivan and Jasai Chase-Owens. Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Martyna Majok. Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Jasai Chase-Owens, Martyna Majok and Sharlene Cruz. Photo Credit: Josiah Bania

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Jasai Chase-Owens, Martyna Majok and Caitlin Sullivan. Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Jasai Chase-Owens and Martyna Majok. Photo Credit: Josiah Bania

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Austin Smith, Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens. Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's SANCTUARY CITY
Austin Smith, Caitlin Sullivan, Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Martyna Majok. Photo Credit: Josiah Bania


