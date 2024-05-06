Photos: Dive Into Los Javis' LA LLAMADA With First-Look Photos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Llamada finished its previews on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at Repertorio's Gramercy Arts Theatre. See photos from the production!

This new musical comedy will premiere in the United States on Thursday, May 9th, 2024. Notably, the award-winning playwrights Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo will also be present in the audience. Directed by Rafa Sánchez, the musical will be presented throughout the year.

La llamada is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for an energetic show with original songs and a live band!

The ensemble cast includes Carmen Borla and Laura Castrillón (Milagros), Zulema Clares (Bernarda), Jenyvette Vega, Lari Panini, and Ana Solis (María & Susana) and Andrés Quintero (God).

The production features songs by Dolly Parton, Alberto Jiménez Rodríguez, Juan Luis Giménez Muñoz, and Antonio Manuel Sánchez García and is performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

Photo Credit: Michael Palma Mir



La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

La Llamada at Repertorio

Comments