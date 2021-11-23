Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Faith Salie's APPROVAL JUNKIE

Nov. 23, 2021  

Last night (Nov 22), Faith Salie and friends celebrated the opening night of Approval Junkie, Audible Theater's New York premiere production at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Performances run through December 12 only.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Approval Junkie is written and performed by Faith Salie, and directed by Amanda Watkins.

Tickets are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Approval Junkie will also be recorded live as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and CBS Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story from her first book into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places - and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic...herself. The World Premiere of Approval Junkie was originally produced by The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

Approval Junkie's creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Brandon Bush (sound design), and Alex Basco Koch (projection design). Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic

Faith Salie
Faith Salie

Faith Salie
Faith Salie

Faith Salie
Faith Salie

Maddie Corman
Maddie Corman

John O'Farrell and Jessica Frances Cain
John O'Farrell and Jessica Frances Cain

Senator Brad Hoylman and guest
Senator Brad Hoylman and guest

Nell Benjamin
Nell Benjamin

Lauren Fox and George Hahn
Lauren Fox and George Hahn

Mo Rocca
Mo Rocca

Wayne Kirkpatrick and guest
Wayne Kirkpatrick and guest

Faith Salie
Faith Salie

Faith Salie
Faith Salie

Faith Salie and director Amanda Watkins
Faith Salie and director Amanda Watkins

Faith Salie (C), director Amanda Watkins (R) and guest attend
Faith Salie (C), director Amanda Watkins (R) and guest attend

Faith Salie (C), director Amanda Watkins (R) and gues
Faith Salie (C), director Amanda Watkins (R) and gues

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Faith Salie's APPROVAL JUNKIE

Jill Hennessy
Jill Hennessy

Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos

Josh Gondelman (R) and guest
Josh Gondelman (R) and guest

Kathryn Grody
Kathryn Grody

Jane Pauley and guest
Jane Pauley and guest


