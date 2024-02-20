Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL Off-Broadway

See photos from opening night of the world premiere of FIVE: The Parody Musical! Look out SIX, here comes FIVE: The Parody Musical. Henry VIII and his six wives had nothing on Donald, the 45th, and these five ladies.

Poised to make America laugh again, FIVE is an irreverent musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America’s past President. Ivana, Marla, and Melania are joined by crowd favorite Stormy and daddy’s girl Ivanka as they each take the spotlight and sing their hearts out for your vote.

FIVE: The Parody Musical features Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour) as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Starkid Founding Member) as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde National Tour) as Ivanka, with a special appearance by drag legend Jasmine Rice LaBeija as Hillary Clinton.

Featuring book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, Little Black Book), and direction & choreography by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical, F#%king Up Everything).

FIVE: The Parody Musical features Orchestrations and Arrangements by Terence “T” Odonkor, Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle, and Casting by Michael Cassara Casting. Scenic Design is by David Goldstein; Costume Design is by Florence D’Lee; Lighting Design is by Jamie Roderick and Marie Yokoyama; Sound Design is by Bailey Trierweiler, Kevin Heard and UptownWorks; and Props Design is by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager and Executive Producer.

Tickets

FIVE: The Parody Musical plays a four-week limited Off-Broadway engagement, February 15 – March 10 at Theater 555 (555 W 42nd St, NYC). The official opening night is President’s Day, February 19 at 7PM.

Performances are Monday and Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 5PM & 9PM, and Sunday 3PM. Tickets, now on sale at www.FiveTheMusical.com, range $49-$69. Premium seating is available for $89. Additional ticketing & processing fees apply. For groups of 8 or more, email groups@fivethemusical.com.

Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock for Five, The Parody Musical.