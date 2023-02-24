Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A BRIGHT NEW BOISE at Signature Theatre

A Bright New Boise stars Anna Baryshnikov, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Eva Kaminsky, Peter Mark Kendall, and Angus O'Brien.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Signature Theatre hosted the opening night of Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise - an acclaimed early play from the MacArthur Fellow and now directed by Oliver Butler. The show marks Hunter's return to Signature for the second play in his Premiere Residency.

Check out photos below!

Opening Night for A Bright New Boise kicked off with a red carpet and pre-reception followed by the performance and official afterparty. The cast -Anna Baryshnikov, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Eva Kaminsky, Peter Mark Kendall, and Angus O'Brien- was on hand to walk the red carpet prior to the performance. The evening also convened a host of renowned actors, playwrights, and other notable guests including Dylan and Becky Ann Baker, Teddy Bergman, Mark Brokaw, Juliana Canfield, Martha Clarke, Michael Cyril Creighton, Nilo Cruz, Edmund Donovan, Michael Greif, Miranda Haymon, Greg Hildreth, Marin Ireland, Zainab Jah, Martyna Majok, Pam MacKinnon, Mara Manus, Kristine Nielsen, Estelle Parsons, Heather Simms, Lois Smith, Shaina Taub, Zoe Winters and Harris Yulin who all graced the carpet along with the play's cast, playwright and director.

A Bright New Boise boldly mines themes that would become integral to Hunter's work, particularly the search for divinity and intimacy and the question of how the social and physical architectures of late capitalism create a breeding ground for American zealotry. Will (Peter Mark Kendall) has fled his northern Idaho hometown and found a new community in the artificially bright break room of his new Boise workplace, a Hobby Lobby craft-supply chain store. But there are other reasons he's chosen to make a fresh start for himself in the world of this specific big box store: one recent scandalous tragedy and another from long ago involving a new coworker. Will's presence-the past that sticks to him, the grandiosity of his troubled faith, the weight of his hunger to connect-threatens to throw the sanctuary of the Hobby Lobby ecosystem into chaos. As in A Case for the Existence of God, A Bright New Boise captures a region of Hunter's home state Idaho, a cookie cutter milieu and the contrastingly singular people who inhabit it.

The creative team for A Bright New Boise includes: Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), April M. Hickman (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Christopher Darbassie, (Sound Design), Stefania Bulbarella (Projection and Video Design), John Baker (Dramaturg), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting) and Jonno Knust (Props Supervisor).




BECOMES A WOMAN World Premiere to Open at Mint Theater Company Next Week Photo
BECOMES A WOMAN World Premiere to Open at Mint Theater Company Next Week
Mint Theater Company is returning to New York City Center Stage II with the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman, an unpublished and unproduced play by Betty Smith (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn).
Actors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONE Photo
Actors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONE
The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 23rd season, will present acclaimed actor Geoffrey Owens' (Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, 'The Cosby Show') solo show 'Now I am Alone,' a selection of Shakespeare's soliloquies, on Monday April 3rd at 7:30pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The Chain Theatre World Premiere Of Matthew McLachlans THIS G*D D Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The Chain Theatre World Premiere Of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE
See photos of the cast of the Chain Theatre world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan’s THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New.
KISSING THE FLOOR Begins Tonight At Theatre Row Photo
KISSING THE FLOOR Begins Tonight At Theatre Row
One Year Lease Theater Company presents the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR beginning performance tonight.

More Hot Stories For You


Actors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONEActors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONE
February 23, 2023

The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 23rd season, will present acclaimed actor Geoffrey Owens' (Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, 'The Cosby Show') solo show 'Now I am Alone,' a selection of Shakespeare's soliloquies, on Monday April 3rd at 7:30pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The Chain Theatre World Premiere Of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSEPhotos: Meet The Cast Of The Chain Theatre World Premiere Of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE
February 23, 2023

See photos of the cast of the Chain Theatre world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan’s THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New.
KISSING THE FLOOR Begins Tonight At Theatre RowKISSING THE FLOOR Begins Tonight At Theatre Row
February 23, 2023

One Year Lease Theater Company presents the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR beginning performance tonight.
Jaime Cepero, Amara Janae Brady & More Announced as Devised Theater Working Group's 2023-24 Cohort at The PublicJaime Cepero, Amara Janae Brady & More Announced as Devised Theater Working Group's 2023-24 Cohort at The Public
February 23, 2023

The Public Theater has announced the six new artists for the 2023-24 cohort of the Devised Theater Working Group.
J2 Spotlight Adds Cabaret Series to Their 2023 SeasonJ2 Spotlight Adds Cabaret Series to Their 2023 Season
February 23, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series.
share