Photos: Go Inside AND THEN THERE WERE NONE At The Players Theatre

Agatha Christie's renowned murder mystery novel, And Then There Were None, published in 1939 and adapted for the stage by Ms. Christie in 1943 is being staged at the Players Theatre in The West Village. The production is part of Be Bold! Productions' Murder on MacDougal series which produced Murder on the Links in 2021 and Murder on the Nile in 2019.

Show Details: Approx. 2hrs with intermission. And Then There Were None opens April 19 and runs through April 24th at the Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $32-$100 and can be purchased at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1102190 or at the box office which opens daily at 11am. Visit www.BeBoldNY.com.

The Story:

This mystery masterpiece centers on the tale of ten strangers who are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate; for each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. One of Christie's darkest tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension keep the audience guessing to the very end.

The Cast:

The cast of And Then There Were None: Eric Fletcher, Austin Boatwright, Brenda Bell, Drew Reilly, James Gavin, Thain Bertin, Lane Jackson, Dustin Schlairet, Richard Mazda, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Laurel Andersen

The Crew:

Director Pierce Cassedy, Producing Artistic Director Brenda Bell, Composer/Musician Michael Sgouros, Production Stage Manager Danielle Boss, Assistant Stage Manager Austin Boatwright, Costume Designer Courtney Hansen, Set Designer Liz Chaney, Production Manager Emma Ruopp, Lighting Designer Jessica Choi, Wardrobe Shino Frances and Jessica Campbell

Be Bold! Productions:

Be Bold! Productions was formed in 1999 to give artists a safe and creative environment to work their magic. The company is in residence at the iconic The Players Theatre. As the song written by Michael Sgouros & Brenda Bell says: "Courage is not, not being afraid, it's facing the things that you fear". Sometimes just stepping on to the stage takes all the courage you can muster and Be Bold exists to support those small steps that lead to artistic discovery. Previous productions have included original musicals of Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein, Sleepy Hollow and A Christmas Carol which has been playing Off-Broadway for 13 years.

