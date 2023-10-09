Photos: Get a First Look at EXORCISTIC at The Box

EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, premiered on October 8th. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.

Check out photos below!

EXORCISTIC began production on October 8th at The Box, 189 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, and will run through October 23rd.

Join the cast as they bring about horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you’ll see in a theater this year! The production brings to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band,

the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and is helped by priests who try to save her.

Book, lyrics, and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher. Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked and RENT) will be featured in the opening cast. Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble, Wicked, and RENT) will also star, reprising her role from the LA production. The cast includes: The Summer Set's frontman Brian Logan Dales, Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Bupkis), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Kim Dalton (Cluelesque, Toil & Trouble) Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A New Brain) Gabby Sanalitro (That 90’s Show) and Tyler Olshanksky.

EXORCISTIC invites the general public to explore these press photos and discover the magic that lies within. Immerse yourself in the world of EXORCISTIC and let the captivating images take you on a haunting journey that will stay with you long after the curtains have closed.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased Click Here

Photo Credit: Capturing Kapcia Photography

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC

The company of EXORCISTIC