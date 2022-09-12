Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO
Opening night is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the AMT Theater on West 45th Street.
Tickets are now on sale for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, a wickedly smart, critically acclaimed comic spy thriller by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding. Check out photos below!
A raucous political farce inspired by the true story of a spectacularly failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader, Our Man In Santiago sees the CIA enlist an inexperienced agent to carry out a last-ditch, poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état.
Performances kick off with one public preview on Tuesday, Sept. 13, followed by two press previews on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. Opening night is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the AMT Theater on West 45th Street, where performances continue through October 28.
Photo Credit: Charlie Mount
George Tovar, Nick McDow Musleh, Michael Van Duzer, Steve Nevil, and Presciliana Esparolini
Nick McDow Musleh, Steve Nevil, Presciliana Esparolini, Michael Van Duzer , and George Tovar
Presciliana Esparolini, George Tovar, and Nick McDow Musleh
Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini
Nick McDow Musleh, George Tovar, and Presciliana Esparolini
George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh
George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh
Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini
Presciliana Esparolini and George Tovar
George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh
George Tovar, Presciliana Esparolini, and Nick McDow Musleh
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
George Tovar and Presciliana Esparolini
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh, George Tovar, and Presciliana Esparolini
Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil
Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar
Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini
Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini
Steve Nevil, Nick McDow Musleh, Presciliana Esparolini, George Tovar, and Michael Van Duzer