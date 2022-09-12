Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO

Tickets are now on sale for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, a wickedly smart, critically acclaimed comic spy thriller by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding. Check out photos below!

A raucous political farce inspired by the true story of a spectacularly failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader, Our Man In Santiago sees the CIA enlist an inexperienced agent to carry out a last-ditch, poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état.

Performances kick off with one public preview on Tuesday, Sept. 13, followed by two press previews on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. Opening night is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the AMT Theater on West 45th Street, where performances continue through October 28.