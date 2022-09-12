Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO

Opening night is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the AMT Theater on West 45th Street.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Tickets are now on sale for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, a wickedly smart, critically acclaimed comic spy thriller by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding. Check out photos below!

A raucous political farce inspired by the true story of a spectacularly failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader, Our Man In Santiago sees the CIA enlist an inexperienced agent to carry out a last-ditch, poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état.

Performances kick off with one public preview on Tuesday, Sept. 13, followed by two press previews on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. Opening night is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the AMT Theater on West 45th Street, where performances continue through October 28.

Photo Credit: Charlie Mount

George Tovar, Nick McDow Musleh, Michael Van Duzer, Steve Nevil, and Presciliana Esparolini

Nick McDow Musleh, Steve Nevil, Presciliana Esparolini, Michael Van Duzer , and George Tovar

Presciliana Esparolini, George Tovar, and Nick McDow Musleh

Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini

Nick McDow Musleh, George Tovar, and Presciliana Esparolini

George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh

George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh

Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini

Presciliana Esparolini and George Tovar

George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh

George Tovar, Presciliana Esparolini, and Nick McDow Musleh

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

George Tovar and Presciliana Esparolini

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh, George Tovar, and Presciliana Esparolini

Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil

Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Michael Van Duzer and Steve Nevil

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini

Nick McDow Musleh and Presciliana Esparolini

Steve Nevil, Nick McDow Musleh, Presciliana Esparolini, George Tovar, and Michael Van Duzer


