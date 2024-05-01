Photos: First Look at the Company of 44 LIGHTS at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



44 Lights, LLC will present The Off-Broadway premiere of 44 Lights: The Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Tim Tuttle. Directed by Nancy Robillard, with choreography by Stephen Reed, and music direction by Rich Lamb, performances will begin Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 7pm, for a limited engagement through Saturday, May 25, 2024 at AMT Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tim Tuttle knew over thirty friends, neighbors, and former co-workers, who didn’t come home on September 11th. 44 Lights: The Musical is a musical journey to healing and a labor of love that has taken over two decades to create. With original folk/rock music and stories based on friends, neighbors, and colleagues, 44 Lights takes the audience from the most beautiful day of the year, into the depths of disaster, and ultimately towards the restorative brilliance of catharsis.

Tim wrote his first song the night of 9/11 in an effort to communicate his pain and loss through music. Two weeks later, he recorded it with Jeremy Slansky in a New York studio. One song turned into many more and then a memorial concert on the first anniversary. “Music From Ground Zero” came to life from the ashes outside their office window in downtown Manhattan. The concerts became an annual act of remembrance at local venues. Three CDs, twenty concerts, and a documentary about the road they travelled to healing after such immense devastation, ultimately led Tim to writing a musical. Casting 10 actors and four musicians, he has created an experience for audiences to follow his personal story and find their own journey.

“We need to honor the fallen not just by remembering them, but by living a life that makes them proud,” declares Mr. Tuttle. “They are frozen in time. We must do something positive with our extra moments, the time granted to us.”

44 Lights is the first play that has attempted to deal with the day of 9/11 at Ground Zero in New York City. Love always conquers death. Our friends and family are never gone, they walk beside us, they live on in our hearts and mind. Forever.

The cast of 44 Lights features Alison Delaney, Constance Hastie, Carol Jacobanis, Marcus Lorenzo, Erin Morris, Ben Mowrer, Rich Orlow, Amar Srivastava, Tim Tuttle, and Lindsay Wheeler. The musicians are Rich Lamb (keyboards), Don Kelly (percussion), Matt Scharfglass (bass), and Ted Stafford (guitars).

The production team is John Burkland (lighting design), Elisabeth Weidner (sound design/music arrangements), and Michael D’Angora (projection design). General Management by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora. Executive Producer is Amar Srivastava.

44 Lights will play ten (10) performances: Wednesday, May 15 @ 7pm; Thursday, March 16 @ 7pm; Friday, May 17 @ 7pm; Saturday, May 18 @ 7pm; Sunday, May 19 @ 2pm; Tuesday, May 21 @ 7pm; Wednesday, May 22 @ 7pm; Thursday, May 23 @ 7pm; Friday, May 25 @ 7pm and Saturday, May 25 @ 7pm.

Tickets are priced at $25.00 (general admission) and $10 (student) and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.



The Full Company of 44 LIGHTS

Alison Delaney, Erin Morris, Tim Tuttle, Amar Srivastava, Carol Jacobanis, Benjamin Mowrer; Front Row: Marcus Lorenzo, Constance Hastie, Lindsay Wheeler, Rich Orlow

Marcus Lorenzo, Tim Tuttle, Amar Srivastava, Benjamin Mowrer, Rich Orlow

Erin Morris, Alison Delaney, Lindsay Wheeler, Constance Hastie, Carol Jacobanis

Tim Tuttle, Nancy Robillard, Rich Lamb

Stephen Reed, Tim Tuttle, Nancy Robillard, Rich Lamb

The Full Company

