Photos: First Look at THE MOONSHOT TAPE And A POSTER OF THE COSMOS at the Flea

Deep Flight Productions is presenting the limited Off Broadway engagement of Lanford Wilson’s THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro and starring Margaret Curry* and Geoff Stoner. A pair of one-act plays about taking control of destiny and retaliating against fate, THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS opens its one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Siggy at the Flea this WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 7PM.

Get a first look at photos below!

THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS unite in a compelling evening of one-act plays by the celebrated American playwright Lanford Wilson. In these monologues, Wilson intricately explores themes of love, human sexuality, and the profound impact our surroundings and relationships have on shaping our identities. The plays are a poetic and cataclysmic journey, unraveling inward, chaotic, and exhilarating truths that resonate on deeply personal and universally relevant levels.

In THE MOONSHOT TAPE, Diane, a successful writer, returns to her hometown to assist her aging mother. Diane responds to questions from an unseen interviewer, whose presence is only hinted at by a persistent tape recorder. The play weaves a poignant tale of self-discovery, revealing the complexities of Diane's life, marked by loss, emotional turmoil, and the indelible impact of her upbringing.

A POSTER OF THE COSMOS introduces us to a man delivering a statement during a police interrogation for an unknown crime. The story delves into the intricacies of the human experience, exploring the depth of emotions, relationships, and the challenges faced by individuals. As his memories unfold, the play becomes a powerful exploration of love and commitment in the face of adversity.

Both plays, while distinct in their narratives, share Wilson's signature style of storytelling that captures the complexity of human relationships and the profound impact of personal history. Through poetic language and compelling monologues, Wilson invites the audience to witness the inward struggles and exhilarating truths that define the characters' lives. These plays validate the enduring relevance and universality of Lanford Wilson's exploration of the human condition.

"I always knew I wanted to be in a production of [The Moonshot Tape and A Poster of the Cosmos]...but they were just not produced!" says actor and producer Margaret Curry. "I always found deep, personal resonance with [the plays], and now...is the perfect time. The themes are, sadly, still as resonant now as they were in the eighties (when Wilson wrote them)."

THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS plays the following schedule.

Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293532®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbuytickets.at%2Fdeepflight%2F1101348?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 1 hour 40 minutes (no intermission)

Website: https://www.deepflightproductions.com/

*actors courtesy of AEA