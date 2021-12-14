Photos: First Look at EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS at New Victory Theater
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas began performances at the New Victory Theater on December 11th, and an opening night is set for December 17th. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.
The production will also be available to stream on demand as part of the New Victory Theater's virtual season from December 17th - January 2nd.
Check out the photos below!
Based on the book by Russell and Lillian Hoban and Jim Henson's popular classic holiday special, the show follows Emmet Otter and his Ma as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts.
As previously announced, the cast includes Colin Trudell as Emmet Otter, Jordan Brownlee (Puppeteer) as Tiny Squirrel/Doc Bullfrog, Kevin Covert as Mayor Fox, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Mrs. Mink/Hetty Muskrat, Matt Furtado (Puppeteer) as Skippy Squirrel/Yancy Woodchuck/Stan Weasel, Jakeim Hart as Harvey, Steven Huynh as Wendell/Weasel, Maggie Lakis as Mrs. Fox, Anney Ozar (Puppeteer) as Nutella Squirrel/Old Lady Possum, J. Antonio Rodriguez as Charlie/Will Possum, James Silson (Puppeteer) as Jiffy Squirrel/Fred Lizard, and Cass Morgan as Ma Otter.
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli (NEWSIES) and a toe-tapping score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams. The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with Ray DeMattis serving as Associate Director.
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Matt Kraus, make-up design by Melissa Munn, puppet supervision by John Tartaglia, music direction by Larry Pressgrove, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, arrangements by Larry Pressgrove & Dan DeLange, and casting by Calleri Jensen Davis.
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is produced by Timothy Allen McDonald, iTheatrics, Writers' Cage, Cheryl Henson, and Heather Henson, with Alex Robertson serving as Associate Producer.
Photo Credit: Richard Termine
Colin Trudell and Cass Morgan
Doc Bullfrog (Puppeteer: Jordan Brownlee), LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Left Squirrels (Puppeteer: Anney Ozar), Jakeim Hart, Kevin Covert, Laura Woyasz, Right Squirrels (Puppeteer: Matt Furtado), Steven Huynh, J. Antonio Rodriguez
Jordan Brownlee, Matt Furtado, James Silson, Colin Trudell, Cass Morgan
Colin Trudell and Cass Morgan
Colin Trudell and Squirrels (Puppeteers: Anney Ozar and Matt Furtado)
The Jug-Band (Puppeteers: Jason Jacoby, Matt Furtado, Anney Ozar, James Silson)
Jakeim Hart, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Colin Trudell, Steven Huynh, Matt Furtado, James Silson, Jordan Brownlee
Cass Morgan, and Pa Otter (Puppeteers: Anney Ozar and James Silson)
Jakeim Hart, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Colin Trudell, Steven Huynh
Old Lady Possum (Puppeteer: Anney Ozar), LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Kevin Covert, Laura Woyasz, Doc Bullfrog (puppeteer: Jordan Brownlee), Steven Huynh, Colin Trudell, Cass Morgan, Jakeim Hart, J. Antonio Rodriguez