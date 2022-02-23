Photos: First Look at CHASING ANDY WARHOL

Bated Breath Theatre Company has released new photos of Chasing Andy Warhol, the upcoming immersive walking tour production that opens at Astor Place in the East Village. Previews for Chasing Andy Warhol commence on March 25, 2022, with an official opening night set for April 7, 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Chasing Andy Warhol follows on the heels of Bated Breath Theatre Company's award-winning production Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, the longest-running pandemic friendly show in New York City. Voyeur turned the West Village into Paris in 1899 and now, in partnership with Fever/SECRET NYC, the Greenwich Village Business Alliance, the NoHo Business Improvement District, TMPL Clubs at Astor Place, and Von Bar, Bated Breath will use the East Village as a set that will transport audiences into the world of the most influential artist of the 20th century.

The theatrical walking tour production will employ Bated Breath's unique multimedia approach as scenes inspired from Warhol's enigmatic life unfold on the streets, behind windows of area businesses, and inside secret locations along the route. Despite Warhol's celebrity and fame, he was also an obscure, mystifying persona who preferred to remain elusive. The show will use a distinct blend of immersive theatre, dance, film, art, and puppetry to peek into the life of the iconic artist. Chasing

Andy Warhol goes beyond the hype and into the deepest feelings of a profoundly complex person - whose legacy continues to bombard our senses at every turn.

The complete cast includes Mitchell Ashe, Kat Berton, Grayson Bradshaw, Mariah Busk, Alysa Finnegan, Teal French-Levine, Jmonet Hill, Youran Lee, Jake Malavsky, Taylor McKenzie, Marisa Melito, Kayla Prestel, Brandon P. Raines, Annika Rudolph, Alessandra Ruiz, Antonia Santangelo, Kyle Starling, Fé Torres, Luca Villa and Katherine Winter.

The show is created and directed by Mara Lieberman with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan, featured choreographer Rachelle Rak, costume design by Christopher F. Metzger, set design by Christian Fleming, Meg McGuigan, Jerry Schiffer, sound and projection design by Mark Van Hare, lighting design by Joyce Liao and Experiential Design Consultant is Tara O'Con, and puppetry design by Evolve Puppets.

Tickets for Chasing Andy Warhol are $80.00 and can be purchased on www.chasingandywarhol.com. Show times are Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m.; 8:45 p.m., Fridays at 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There are 16 guests per performance time.

BATED BREATH THEATRE COMPANY

Bated Breath Theatre Company creates immersive, participatory theatre that wakes up the body, resurrects sleeping histories, and electrifies non-traditional theatre spaces. Bated Breath reimagined theatre mid-pandemic and debuted Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec in October 2020. Inspired by their site-specific hit, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Voyeur brought the action to the street, making New York City their scene partner as the pandemic forced performances to pause across the board.

This new phenomenon gained traction as the longest-running pandemic-friendly theatrical experience in NYC. Voyeur was recently awarded the 2021 BroadwayWorld, Off-Broadway Awards for Best Play, Best New Production, and named Mara Lieberman, Best Director. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and has performed the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. They've performed their award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts as part of the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas and at the New England Museum Association Annual Conference as part of the keynote address. Bated Breath's short play, The Pride of Christopher Street, was part of the UP CLOSE Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson.

For more information, visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.