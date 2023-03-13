Photos: First Look at ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
The production opens this Thursday March 16th. This strictly-limited four-week engagement will continue through Saturday April 1st only.
RED BULL THEATER is presenting the first of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham, at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker and Hudson Streets), opening this Thursday March 16th. This strictly-limited four-week engagement will continue through Saturday April 1st only.
Get a first look at photos below!
Inspired by actual events, Arden of Faversham is an Elizabethan play of unknown authorship-some say, Shakespeare. Obie Award-winner Jesse Berger (The Alchemist, The Government Inspector) directs this new adaptation from Jeffrey Hatcher (The Alchemist, The Government Inspector) and Kathryn Walat (Victoria Martin: Math Team Queen).
The cast is lead by Cara Ricketts as Alice (Broadway: Time and the Conways; Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure - Theatre for a New Audience; several seasons at Stratford Festival), Thomas Jay Ryan (Broadway: West Side Story, The Nap, The Crucible, In the Next Room Or The Vibrator Play; Off-Broadway: Becky Nurse of Salem, The Temperamentals) as her husband Arden, and Tony Roach as her lover Mosby (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star; Off-Broadway: The Liar - CSC). They are joined by Veronica Falcón (New York stage debut), Zachary Fine (Broadway: China Doll with Al Pacino; Off-Broadway: Coriolanus - Red Bull Theater, Fashions For Men - Mint Theater); Emma Geer (Prayer for the French Republic - MTC, Mary Page Marlowe - Second Stage, How To Transcend a Happy Marriage - Lincoln Center Theater, Hindle Wakes and The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint Theater); Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes - Broadway, The Unbelieving - Off-Broadway); Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance - CSC, Letters of Suresh - Lortel Award nomination, Pacific Overtures - Lortel Award nomination, Sweeney Todd - Barrow Street Theatre); David Ryan Smith (Broadway: One Man Two Guvnors, Passing Strange; Off-Broadway: Epiphany - Lincoln Center Theater); and Haynes Thigpen (Broadway: Dead Accounts, Misalliance. Red Bull: Revenger's Tragedy, Duchess of Malfi).
Photo credit: Carol Rosegg
Cara Ricketts and Thomas Jay Ryan
Thomas Jay Ryan and Cara Ricketts
Veronica Falcón and Thomas Jay Ryan
Tony Roach, Joshua David Robinson, and Cara Ricketts
Cara Ricketts, Thom Sesma and Thomas Jay Ryan
Cara Ricketts, Thomas Jay Ryan and Tony Roach
Thomas Jay Ryan, Tony Roach and Thom Sesma
Cara Ricketts, Tony Roach and Emma Geer
Cara Ricketts and Thomas Jay Ryan
David Ryan Smith, Zachary Fine, Veronica Falcón and Haynes Thigpen
Thomas Jay Ryan and Zachary Fine
Veronica Falcón and Zachary Fine
Tony Roach, Thomas Jay Ryan, Emma Geer and Cara Ricketts
Joshua David Robinson, Tony Roach, Emma Geer and Cara Ricketts