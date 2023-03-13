Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The production opens this Thursday March 16th. This strictly-limited four-week engagement will continue through Saturday April 1st only. 

Mar. 13, 2023  

RED BULL THEATER is presenting the first of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham, at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker and Hudson Streets), opening this Thursday March 16th. This strictly-limited four-week engagement will continue through Saturday April 1st only.

Get a first look at photos below!

Inspired by actual events, Arden of Faversham is an Elizabethan play of unknown authorship-some say, Shakespeare. Obie Award-winner Jesse Berger (The Alchemist, The Government Inspector) directs this new adaptation from Jeffrey Hatcher (The Alchemist, The Government Inspector) and Kathryn Walat (Victoria Martin: Math Team Queen).

The cast is lead by Cara Ricketts as Alice (Broadway: Time and the Conways; Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure - Theatre for a New Audience; several seasons at Stratford Festival), Thomas Jay Ryan (Broadway: West Side Story, The Nap, The Crucible, In the Next Room Or The Vibrator Play; Off-Broadway: Becky Nurse of Salem, The Temperamentals) as her husband Arden, and Tony Roach as her lover Mosby (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star; Off-Broadway: The Liar - CSC). They are joined by Veronica Falcón (New York stage debut), Zachary Fine (Broadway: China Doll with Al Pacino; Off-Broadway: Coriolanus - Red Bull Theater, Fashions For Men - Mint Theater); Emma Geer (Prayer for the French Republic - MTC, Mary Page Marlowe - Second Stage, How To Transcend a Happy Marriage - Lincoln Center Theater, Hindle Wakes and The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint Theater); Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes - Broadway, The Unbelieving - Off-Broadway); Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance - CSC, Letters of Suresh - Lortel Award nomination, Pacific Overtures - Lortel Award nomination, Sweeney Todd - Barrow Street Theatre); David Ryan Smith (Broadway: One Man Two Guvnors, Passing Strange; Off-Broadway: Epiphany - Lincoln Center Theater); and Haynes Thigpen (Broadway: Dead Accounts, Misalliance. Red Bull: Revenger's Tragedy, Duchess of Malfi).




