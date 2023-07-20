Photos: First Look at A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS at AMT Theater

Ahead of its July 22nd opening, all new photos have been released from A Musical About Star Wars: Or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing to Ever Happen in the History of the Galaxy Much, Much Better Than Star Trek!, which is currently in previews at Hell’s Kitchen’s newly renovated AMT Theater. The show-within-a-show celebrates fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and the world’s most successful film franchise, in a show that can only be described as a little meta and a whole lotta awesome!

Check out the photos below!

A Musical About Star Wars follows two moronic super fans, Scott (A Gen-X Winger) and Taylor (A Millennial Falcon), who dream of performing their very unauthorized Star Wars musical at New York Comic-Con. However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily.

Returning to the cast as Scott, the Gen X-Winger, is Taylor Crousore. Crousore is a co-writer of the show and originated the role of Taylor Off-Broadway and the role of Scott in the Las Vegas company. Stone Mountain will be making his Off-Broadway debut in the role of Taylor. A recent graduate of CCM, regional credits include Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys at Music Theater Wichita. Also, yes, that is his real name. Maggie McDowell, who has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Disaster! rounds out the cast as the political “actor-vist” Emily.

The show originally opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke’s Theatre. The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, then a Christmas 2021 run was also canceled for the same reasons. Now, after a 2022 run in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, the show is thrilled to finally be returning to the Big Apple!

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Presented by Tom and Michael D’Angora, the show is co-produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, Thompson Mancuso, and Evan Shultz.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave and will play Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 2 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385. Day of rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Click Here.