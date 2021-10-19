Photos: First Look at 1-2-3 MANHUNT at Theater for the New City

1-2-3 Manhunt, a new play by Tony DiMurro ((The Coyote Bleeds, Moe Green Gets It In The Eye) and directed by William Roudebush (Equus; Glengarry Glen Ross) will play The Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets) for a limited engagement through October 24.

1-2-3 Manhunt uses a tenement rooftop to set the stage for a smackdown between two vastly different natives of the Lower East Side - an old-school middle-aged Italian back in the neighborhood for his last hurrah and a Chinese American teenager whose dreams of playing Major League Baseball started to fade even before the pandemic turned his life upside down. Things get physical before this diverse pairing finds surprising common ground, turning their attention outward toward the city and world at large.

Developed at Naked Angels Tuesdays @ 9 and through the Naked Angels First Monday Reading Series, 1-2-3 Manhunt was also a semi-finalist at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. The play was also given a two-night staged reading by The Access Theater in their Access Association Series and was given a staged reading at The Actors Studio as part of the Playwrights Directors Unit.

The cast of 1-2-3 Manhunt features two-time Emmy nominee Ilene Kristen (One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope), Anthony Barile (Tony 'n Tina's Wedding), Chris Paul Morales (Handiwork), and Santo Fazio ("The Accidental Husband").

For tickets and information, please visit: www.123Manhunt.com

Photo Credit: Steven Bergman