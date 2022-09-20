Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR

The creek of the wooden stage, the glow of the amber lights, and words spoken for 400 years, will take you back to a time of theatre rarely seen in NYC.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

STAG & LION Theatre Company is presenting KING LEAR as a Gothic Fairytale of madness blind to love, told through generations. Performances begin September 29th and run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm until October 15th with 3pm matinees on Sunday October 2nd and 9th at the Trinity Theatre (422 W 57th St in Manhattan). The creek of the wooden stage, the glow of the amber lights, and words spoken for 400 years, will take you back to a time of theatre rarely seen in NYC.

See a sneak peek of the cast below!

Said to be William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal family. A story as much about politics and power as it is about old age and family, it resonates in the times we live in, or as LEAR calls it, this "great stage of fools."

Starring Joshua Koehn as Lear, Chelsea LeSage as Goneril, Cynthia Johnson as Regan, Izzy Ochocki as Cordelia, John Lichtwalt as Edgar, Dylan Lesch as Edmund and Linus Gelber as Gloucester, the show is directed by Claire Anniken Tyers, Assistant Directed by Bryan Raiton, Associate Produced by Nick Kennedy, with stage combat by Jim Grant and photos by Lisa Kramer. The cast also features Daniel Coelho, Charles Lear, Nicholas de Phares, Gavin Whelan, Brian Mendoza, Devin Romero, Nickolaus Ewers, Charlie MacAndrew, Don McManus, Dylan Gottlieb, Travis Martin and Nicolas Cristino.

For tickets and more information, go to stagandliontheatre.com

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Chelsea LeSage, Cynthia Johnson, Joshua Koehn and Izzy Ochocki

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Joshua Koehn

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Izzy Ochocki

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Daniel Coelho

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
John Lichtwalt, Linus Gelber and Dylan Lesch

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Chelsea LeSage and Cynthia Johnson Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Linus Gelber

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Joshua Koehn

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Dylan Lesch Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Chelsea LeSage

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Cynthia Johnson Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
John Lichtwalt

Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
Daniel Coelho


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Celia Keenan-Bolger, Miguel Cervantes & More on the Red Carpet for SESAME STREET THE MUSICALPhotos: See Celia Keenan-Bolger, Miguel Cervantes & More on the Red Carpet for SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL
September 20, 2022

Sesame Street: The Musical has officially opened Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Theatre. Produced by Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop, Sesame Street: The Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022 with an opening night set for Monday, September 19. See photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEARPhotos: First Look At the Cast of Stag & Lion's KING LEAR
September 20, 2022

STAG & LION Theatre Company is presenting KING LEAR as a Gothic Fairytale of madness blind to love, told through generations. Performances begin September 29th and run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm until October 15th with  3pm matinees on Sunday October 2nd and 9th. Get a first look at the cast here!
BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE Extends at The Public Through Late OctoberBALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE Extends at The Public Through Late October
September 20, 2022

The Public Theater and Elevator Repair Service will begin previews for the New York premiere production of BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Saturday, September 24 in the Anspacher Theater.
Cree Carrico & Jeanna de Waal to Star in Blake Allen's INSOMNIA at Carnegie HallCree Carrico & Jeanna de Waal to Star in Blake Allen's INSOMNIA at Carnegie Hall
September 20, 2022

Award-winning composer Blake Allen will present the world premiere of his original musical work “INSOMNIA” at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall — on Tuesday, November 8 at 8 PM, with Cree Carrico & Jeanna de Waal.
Lucille Lortel Awards Change Eligibility RulesLucille Lortel Awards Change Eligibility Rules
September 20, 2022

The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre have changed the eligibility rules for the Lucille Lortel Awards. The Lortel Awards Administration Committee in collaboration with the Off-Broadway League Board of Directors has lowered the minimum seating capacity requirement of Lortel Award- eligible shows from 100 to 76. 