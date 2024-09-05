Photos: First Look At THE MARRIAGE OF FIAGRO At NYC's Little Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Island has shared a first look at production photos for the radically re-imagined adaptation of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, with all major roles sung by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. This piece marks the final production of Little Island’s sold-out four-month inaugural season of wholly original work.

The 100-minute remix of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro began performances on Friday, August 30 and will run through Sunday, September 22.

The morning of each performance, a limited number of rush tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis on the TodayTix app at 9AM ET. Ticket availability subject to change. If a performance is sold out, please re-visit the website closer to the performance date as new tickets may have been released.

Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo, The Marriage of Figaro is directed by Dustin Wills with new arrangements and music direction by Dan Schlosberg. Joining Costanzo onstage are Christopher Bannow, Daniel Liu, Ryan Shinji Murray, Emma Ramos, and Ariana Venturi. Also appearing are members of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (Francisco J. Nuñez, Artistic Director & Founder). Schlosberg leads a pit featuring Julia Danitz, Nicolee Kuester, George Meyer, Clare Monfredo, Tyler Neidermayer, Eleonore Oppenheim, and Kristina Teuschler.

Filling out the creative team are Lisa Laratta & Dustin Wills (scenic design), Bode (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), Sun Hee Kil (sound design), Nicholas Hussong (video design) and Jacob Bird (dramaturg). Production Stage Manager is Kasson Marroquin and the Stage Manager is Sally C. Burgos.

Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) is a multicultural youth chorus internationally renowned for its superb virtuosity, brilliant showmanship, and innovative model of diversity. Founded by Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, a MacArthur Fellow and Musical America’s 2018 Educator of the Year, YPC’s mission and values are deeply rooted in providing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique program of music education and choral performance. YPC is committed to uplifting young people and providing pathways to success through the arts. Among YPC’s many awards is America’s highest honor for youth programs, a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, which was presented to members of YPC at the White House.www.ypc.org.

Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available for purchase on littleislandtickets.com, TodayTix.com, or by downloading the TodayTix app.

