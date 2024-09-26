Photos: First Look At THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT At A.R.T./New York Theatres

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT At A.R.T./New York Theatres

The show is now open at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres and running until October 6th.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
All new production photos have been released from The 2 Queers A Lesbian Meets At The Home Depot, now open at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres and running until October 6th. The cast includes Devante Owens (Neavh), Zoë Laiz (Chesa), and Savannah Hankinson (Laurie). See photos from the show.

The 80-minute queer workplace comedy brings to light the challenges and beauty of connection in unlikely places, like the customer service department at a Home Depot in South Carolina.

The play is written by Savannah Hankinson and directed by Daniel Irving Rattner. The production features scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Hayley Garcia Parnell, sound design by Evdoxia Ragkou, and costume design by Jason Goodwin.

Tickets are available to be purchased at www.tickettailor.com/events/pineapplerummyproductions/1355068?. Visit 2queersplay.com for more information. 

Photo Credit: David Lobel

Photo:
Devante Owens

Photo:
Zo Laiz

Photo:
Zo Laiz and Devante Owens

Photo:
Zo Laiz and Devante Owens

Photo:
Devante Owens, Savannah Hankinson, and Zo Laiz




