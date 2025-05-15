Photos: First Look At GOLDILOCKS HAS QUESTIONS Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out production photos from ToastCo.'s sold out Off-Broadway production of Goldilocks Has Questions! Presented by Re/Venue and A.R.T./NY, this evening of short plays was staged at the A.R.T./NY Mezzanine Theatre.

The show featured performances by Alyson Schacherer in The Goldilocks Effect, Idra Rutter in Kate B.D.'s poem Goldilocks Has Questions, and Joshua Harto and Carrie Keating in The Bear, Every Time.

Photo Credit: Zipline Media

