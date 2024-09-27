Photos: FATHERLAND Celebrates Opening Night At The Fountain Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fountain Theatre production of Fatherland, conceived and directed by Stephen Sachs, is now playing Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage II (131 W. 55th St, NYC). Go inside opening night in the phoros below!

Fatherland is produced by Judy Miller, J. Todd Harris / Amy Powers, Cate Caplin, Barbara Herman, Karen Kondazian, Jenny Warburg, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The limited engagement runs through Nov. 23. The official opening night is Thursday, Sept 26 at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit nycitycenter.org.

Fatherland is the true story of the 18-year-old son who turned the father he loves in to the FBI because of his militant role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland lands Off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run. This compelling tale is told from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

Reprising their roles from the Los Angeles' Fountain Theatre production, the Off-Broadway cast of Fatherland features Ron Bottitta as Father, Patrick Keleher as Son, Anna Khaja as U.S. Attorney and Larry Poindexter as Defense Attorney.

Fatherland features a Scenic Design by Joel Daavid; Lighting Design by Alison Brummer; Sound Design by Stewart Blackwood; and Costume Design by Danyele Thomas. Evan Bernardin Productions is the General Manager. Koppel Casting is the Casting Director.

Visit www.fatherlandplay.com

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Comments