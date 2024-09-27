News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: FATHERLAND Celebrates Opening Night At The Fountain Theatre 

The limited engagement runs through Nov. 23.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
The Fountain Theatre production of Fatherland, conceived and directed by Stephen Sachs, is now playing Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage II (131 W. 55th St, NYC). Go inside opening night in the phoros below!

Fatherland  is produced by Judy Miller, J. Todd Harris / Amy Powers, Cate Caplin, Barbara Herman, Karen Kondazian, Jenny Warburg, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The limited engagement runs through Nov. 23. The official opening night is Thursday, Sept 26 at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit nycitycenter.org.

Fatherland is the true story of the 18-year-old son who turned the father he loves in to the FBI because of his militant role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland  lands Off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run. This compelling tale is told from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide. 

Reprising their roles from the Los Angeles' Fountain Theatre production, the Off-Broadway cast of Fatherland features Ron Bottitta as Father, Patrick Keleher as Son, Anna Khaja as U.S. Attorney and Larry Poindexter as Defense Attorney.

Fatherland features a Scenic Design by Joel Daavid; Lighting Design by Alison Brummer; Sound Design by Stewart Blackwood; and Costume Design by Danyele Thomas. Evan Bernardin Productions is the General Manager. Koppel Casting is the Casting Director.
Visit www.fatherlandplay.com

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

 




