Photos: DUALITY Cast And Crew At First Official Table Read

The cast and crew of Duality, an original play written and directed by Anthony M. Laura came together for their first table read in July. See photos from the reading below.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering. Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy.

The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Mr. Laura will direct and produce the production. The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The understudy cast includes Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Sydney Law, Mary Haley Young, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Sam Glovin, Chloe Bluebell Joyce, and Nour Habbash.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The design team includes Curtis Howard (Set Designer), Sarah Woods (Lighting Designer), Dylan Marshall (Media Designer) and Maya Lake (Costume Designer). The production team includes Emma Dubery (Producer), Gabe Calleja (Producer), Kristen Seavey (Producer), Skylar D'Andrea (Producer / Assistant Director), Jacklyn Collier (Associate Producer), Olivia Haley Young (Producer), Danielle Burgess (Associate Producer), Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager), Callie Stribling (Asst. Stage Manager), Kate Carey (Production Manager) and Nour Habbash (Asst. Production Manager).

The Off-Broadway production will open on December 6, 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run. Tickets are currently available for pre-sale, with all ticket dates being released on August 5th.

Photo Credit: Filip Rucewicz



Caroline Ghosn

Courtnie Keaton, Brianne Buishas, Chelsea MacLaren, Kate Carey, Skylar D'Andrea, Sydney Law, Jacklyn Collier

Rose Hart

Alexandra Rooney

Callie Stribling

Courtnie Keaton, Brianne Buishas, Chelsea MacLaren

Caroline Ghosn

Olivia Haley Young, Courtnie Keaton, Brianne Buishas, Caroline Ghosn

Susan Neuffer

Sydney Law

Jacklyn Collier, Philip Lauto

Anthony M. Laura

Alexandra Rooney

Kate Carey

Skylar D''Andrea

Sydney Law

Chelsea MacLaren

Candy Dato

Richard Urquiza

Meg Joshi

Anthony M. Laura, Caroline Ghosn

Jacklyn Collier

