News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway

After a hit run as part of the 2024 Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival, HONOR by T.J. Elliott continues its limited engagement Off-Broadway run.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This timely and wry look at corporate culture and the extent of one’s personal responsibility runs through October 6, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm & Sunday at 1pm.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: FATHERLAND Celebrates Opening Night At The Fountain Theatre 
Photos: First Look At DARK LADIES Off-Broadway 
Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway
Tom Hewitt to Star in ANOTHER MEDEA at Red Bull Theater

The Gene Frankel Theater is located at 24 Bond Street in the East Village. Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25, available at www.our.show/honor.

In HONOR, three corporate executives meet to review the results of an investigation into a case of harassment and intimidation by one of them. In the course of a raucous and rollicking meeting, a free-for-all ensues that tests the outer limits of propriety and procedure. Each brings their own concept of "honor" to the table for debate, only to be left wondering what constitutes honor in our present world.

Written and directed by T.J. Elliott, HONOR stars Alinca Hamilton (Andrei Serban's Richard III, Julius Caesar at Classic Stage, To All the Black Girls... at Ars Nova), John Blaylock (Doctor Frankenstein at West End Theater, The Temple at The Brick, Proof at The Gallery Players), and Ed Altman (Love's Labor's Lost at Theatre Row, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals at The Tank, Jake Shore's Adjust The Procedure). The production team will include Gifford Elliott (technical & artistic director), Marjorie Phillips (costumes), and Kate Gavin (stage manager), with others to be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Bill Wadman.

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
Ed Altman, Alinca Hamilton & John Blaylock

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
Ed Altman, Alinca Hamilton & John Blaylock

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
John Blaylock

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
Ed Altman & Alinca Hamilton

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
John Blaylock & Ed Altman

Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway Image
Ed Altman, Alinca Hamilton & John Blaylock




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos