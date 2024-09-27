Photos: Corporate Problem Comedy HONOR Opens Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This timely and wry look at corporate culture and the extent of one’s personal responsibility runs through October 6, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm & Sunday at 1pm.

The Gene Frankel Theater is located at 24 Bond Street in the East Village. Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25, available at www.our.show/honor.

In HONOR, three corporate executives meet to review the results of an investigation into a case of harassment and intimidation by one of them. In the course of a raucous and rollicking meeting, a free-for-all ensues that tests the outer limits of propriety and procedure. Each brings their own concept of "honor" to the table for debate, only to be left wondering what constitutes honor in our present world.

Written and directed by T.J. Elliott, HONOR stars Alinca Hamilton (Andrei Serban's Richard III, Julius Caesar at Classic Stage, To All the Black Girls... at Ars Nova), John Blaylock (Doctor Frankenstein at West End Theater, The Temple at The Brick, Proof at The Gallery Players), and Ed Altman (Love's Labor's Lost at Theatre Row, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals at The Tank, Jake Shore's Adjust The Procedure). The production team will include Gifford Elliott (technical & artistic director), Marjorie Phillips (costumes), and Kate Gavin (stage manager), with others to be announced shortly.

