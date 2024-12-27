Photos: Catherine Curtin and Sharon Lawrence in PEN PALS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its rotating cast, Catherine Curtin and Sharon Lawrence have stepped into the roles of Bernie and Mags in the Off-Broadway production of Pen Pals, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas. They replace the original Off-Broadway cast of Nancy McKeon and Johanna Day, who will return in February as part of the ongoing rotating cast to conclude the run at Theatre at St. Clement’s. The show runs through February 9, 2025. Check out photos of Curtin and Lawrence in the show below!

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

CATHERINE CURTIN is an award-winning actor known for her versatile performances across over 150 film and television projects. She won SAG Awards for her ensemble work in “Orange Is the New Black” (2015, 2016) and was nominated again in 2018 for “Stranger Things.” Recently, she wrapped Saturday Night (dir. Jason Reitman), playing NBC censor Joan Carbunkle. Curtin’s TV credits include recurring roles on “Partner Track,” “Homeland,” “Insecure,” and guest spots on “Mindhunter,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” and more. Upcoming projects include Bad Shabbos (Tribeca 2024) and If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing (Bentonville 2024). Her film work spans acclaimed titles such as Werewolves Within, Worth, Bad Education, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Bourne Legacy. Curtin’s performances have been recognized at major festivals, including Cannes, Sundance, and Tribeca, earning her 11 wins and 12 nominations for Best Actress, Supporting Actress, and Ensemble.

SHARON LAWRENCE currently stars as the mischievous Missy in the Paramount+ series “Joe Pickett,” based on the bestselling novels. Recent roles include Louise in Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and a mysterious librarian in Apple TV's “Home Before Dark.” She’s had memorable recurring roles in “Rebel,” “Criminal Minds,” “Shameless,” “The Ranch,” “Queen Sugar,” and “Walker.” Sharon's versatility shines in performances ranging from “Dynasty” to “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Blunt Talk” to “Solace.” She headlined NBC’s “Fired Up” and CBS’s “Ladies Man” and won acclaim for her one-woman play The Shot. Best known for her Emmy and SAG-winning role as Sylvia Costas in “NYPD Blue” and her Emmy-nominated turn on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sharon's stage credits include Chicago on Broadway and critically praised performances in LA and Off-Broadway theaters. A North Carolina native, she is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumna and 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. Sharon actively supports environmental and artistic causes as a board member of Heal the Bay and Second VP of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Inspired by a true store, Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With the new cast lineup, each performance promises to offer audiences a fresh and dynamic portrayal of these unforgettable characters. Pen Pals's unforgettable theatrical journey celebrates friendship, resilience, and the letters that bind them.

The production features scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, and stage management by Rose Riccardi. Lisa Dozier Shacket produces Pen Pals with Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard, and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company, with general management by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Comments