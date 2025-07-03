Photos: Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER At East Village Basement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Most Unwanted Productions is presenting the New York premiere of the interactive parlor game, Out of Order, written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox at East Village Basement, through July 23. See photos here!

What you're about to see tonight isn't a play. Everything you're about to see is real. But don't worry-you won't regret it. Right?

Carl's written plays for 20 years, but when Carl turned 40, something strange happened-he couldn't write plays anymore. So he made this instead. It's a game. A challenge. A bowl of index cards, pulled at random, now controls his fate. Each card holds a task designed to test his grit, his ingenuity, his emotional resilience, and his willingness to be humiliated. For the past year, he's toured the country, training for this night. And if he fails to complete the challenge, he'll quit theatre forever. We're not joking.

Part play, part high-stakes game of emotional Russian Roulette, Out of Order puts Carl's fate in the hands of a giant bowl of index cards. Each one tells him-and all of us-what to do next. No performance is ever the same.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson



Out of Order

