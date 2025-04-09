Photos: CRACKED OPEN Off-Broadway First Day of Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dream Big World Theatre will present the world premiere of CRACKED OPEN, a new play written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Gail Kriegel at Theatre Row. You can now get a first look inside rehearsals here!

Previews begin May 6, 2025, with opening night on May 20, 2025, and the production will run through June 28, 2025.

Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to amplify conversations around mental health, encourage understanding, and break the stigma that prevents so many from seeking help. At its core, CRACKED OPEN by Gail Kreigel, is a powerful, timely story about a family whose love is tested when their 17-year-old daughter experiences the sudden onset of mental illness. As they struggle to understand her new reality, they must navigate the complexities of treatment, social stigma, and their own fears, ultimately discovering the resilience that binds them together.

With a cast of 11 actors portraying 32 characters, CRACKED OPEN is a story of love, struggle, and the power of family.

Cast includes Pamela Bob, Joyia D. Bradley, Rubén Caballero, Paul Castree, Blaire DiMisa, Scott Harrison, Madeline Grace Jones, Lisa Pelikan, Katherine Reis, Bart Shatto, and Jeene Vath.

