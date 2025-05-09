Photos: COLLECTED STORIES Starring Grace Kiley and Christina Toth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donald Margulies' Collected Stories, featuring acclaimed performers Grace Kiley and Christina Toth (Orange Is the New Black) is now playing at The East Village Basement. See photos of the production.

The limited engagement runs until May 18 and is directed by award winning director Lori Kee. The Front Row Center said of the production, “It’s always a blessing when you’ve got a great script and great actors coming together in the same playing space.”

When aspiring writer Lisa becomes the personal assistant to her literary idol, celebrated author Ruth Steiner, what begins as mentorship blossoms into a profound creative partnership. Over six transformative years, their relationship evolves through moments of inspiration, vulnerability, and shared passion for their craft.

But as Lisa finds her voice and begins to soar while Ruth faces her own creative challenges, the delicate balance between them shifts. When the boundaries between personal connection and artistic inspiration blur, both women must confront difficult questions: Where does one's story end and another's begin? Can the creative process honor both ambition and loyalty?

Collected Stories was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1997, played off-Broadway from 1997 to 1999, and premiered on the West End in 1999. In 2010 the play had its Broadway Premiere at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. This production strips away theatrical artifice to focus on the raw emotional journey of two complex women navigating the passionate, sometimes treacherous landscape of literary creation. Far from a simple tale of rivalry, Collected Stories examines the warmth, love, and deep connection that can exist alongside artistic struggle.

The creative/production team includes Giovanni Valleri (light & sound design), Josie Underwood (prop coordinator), Carol Brodsky (costume coordinator), Akash Inti Katakam (set coordinator), Judith Feingold (graphic design), and stage management by Elias Husiak. Produced by Steve Held, Grace Kiley and Mark Pinals.

Collected Stories runs until May 18 with performances on Mondays at 7pm, Wednesday – Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Performances take place at the newly opened East Village Basement, located at 321 E 9th Street (between 1 & 2 avenue) New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $40 - $78.

Photo Credit: Matt Simpkins Photography

