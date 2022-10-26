Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, and more.

Oct. 26, 2022  

Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) serve as understudies.

Candida
Candida

Candida
Greg Santos (Managing Producer) and David Staller (Director)

Candida
Greg Santos

Candida
David Staller

Candida
David Staller

Candida
Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan

Candida
David Staller, Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan

Candida
Bruce Sloan and Guest

Candida
Alton Alburo and Matenin Sangare

Candida
Justin Squigs Robinson

Candida
Justin Squigs Robinson and Lisa Guzman

Candida
Marcus Scott

Candida
Ken Glickfeld and Kris Hall

Candida
Tom Viola and David Staller

Candida
Brenda Braxton and Dustin Cross (Costume Design)

Candida
Brenda Braxton and David Staller

Candida
Jenny Lyn Bader and Elisa Loti Stein

Candida
Dr. Robert Hirschfeld

Candida
Steve Garrin and Debbie Garrin

Candida
Pamela Singleton (GTG Board Chair)

Candida
David Noah and Guest

Candida
Pamela Singleton and guests

Candida
Barbara Ross

Candida
Gary Wellbrock and guest

Candida
Amy Marie Seidel (Assistant Director)

Candida
Amy Marie Seidel and David Staller

Candida
Madison Cagel

Candida
Nina Skriloff and David Staller

Candida
Dustin Cross and Madison Cagel

Candida
Seán Ó hAodha (Deputy Council General Ireland In New York)

Candida
Seán Ó hAodha and David Staller

Candida
Divya Mangwani and Guest

Candida
Fernando Lamberty and Guest

Candida
Fernando Lamberty, Alton Alburo and Matenin Sangare

Candida
Mark Waldrop and guest

Candida
Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba

Candida
Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba

Candida
Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and David Staller

Candida
Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and David Staller

Candida
Alton Alburo, Matenin Sangare, Amy Marie Seidel abd Fernando Lamberty

Candida
Greg Santos and Carl Andress

Candida
Candida set

Candida
Candida set

Candida
Candida set

Candida
Candida set

Candida
Peter Romano, Amber Reauchean Williams, R.J. Foster David Ryan Smith

Candida
Peter Romano. R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams

Candida
Peter Romano. R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams

Candida
Linnea Soderberg

Candida
Avery Whitted and Guest

Candida
Avery Whitted and Guest

Candida
David Ryan Smith

Candida
David Ryan Smith

Candida
R.J. Foster

Candida
R.J. Foster

Candida
Avanthika Srinivasan

Candida
Avanthika Srinivasan

CandidaAmber Reauchean Williams

CandidaAmber Reauchean Williams

Candida
Peter Romano

Candida
Peter Romano

Candida
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams

Candida
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams

Candida
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams are joined by David Staller

Candida
Fernando Lamberty, Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, Alton Alburo, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith, Matenin Sangare, Amber Reauchean Williams and David Staller

Candida
Pamela Singleton, David Staller and Greg Santos

Candida
Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum

Candida
Karen Ziemba, Bill Tatum and Robert Cuccioli

Candida
Avanthika Srinivasan with her parents Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan

Candida
Avanthika Srinivasan and guest

Candida
Mark Waldrop and David Staller

Candida
Linnea Soderberg, Caroline Ragland (Production Stage Manager) and Julie Gottfried (Assistant Stage Manager)



