Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).
Check out photos from opening night below!
Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) serve as understudies.
Candida
Greg Santos (Managing Producer) and David Staller (Director)
Greg Santos
Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan
David Staller, Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan
Bruce Sloan and Guest
Alton Alburo and Matenin Sangare
Justin Squigs Robinson and Lisa Guzman
Marcus Scott
Ken Glickfeld and Kris Hall
Brenda Braxton and Dustin Cross (Costume Design)
Brenda Braxton and David Staller
Jenny Lyn Bader and Elisa Loti Stein
Dr. Robert Hirschfeld
Steve Garrin and Debbie Garrin
Pamela Singleton (GTG Board Chair)
David Noah and Guest
Pamela Singleton and guests
Gary Wellbrock and guest
Amy Marie Seidel (Assistant Director)
Amy Marie Seidel and David Staller
Madison Cagel
Nina Skriloff and David Staller
Dustin Cross and Madison Cagel
Seán Ó hAodha (Deputy Council General Ireland In New York)
Seán Ó hAodha and David Staller
Divya Mangwani and Guest
Fernando Lamberty and Guest
Fernando Lamberty, Alton Alburo and Matenin Sangare
Mark Waldrop and guest
Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba
Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and David Staller
Alton Alburo, Matenin Sangare, Amy Marie Seidel abd Fernando Lamberty
Greg Santos and Carl Andress
Candida set
Candida set
Candida set
Candida set
Peter Romano, Amber Reauchean Williams, R.J. Foster David Ryan Smith
Peter Romano. R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams
Peter Romano. R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams
Linnea Soderberg
Avery Whitted and Guest
Avery Whitted and Guest
David Ryan Smith
David Ryan Smith
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams
Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith and Amber Reauchean Williams are joined by David Staller
Fernando Lamberty, Peter Romano, Avery Whitted, Alton Alburo, R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan, David Ryan Smith, Matenin Sangare, Amber Reauchean Williams and David Staller
Pamela Singleton, David Staller and Greg Santos
Karen Ziemba, Bill Tatum and Robert Cuccioli
Avanthika Srinivasan with her parents Srini Sankaran and Reha Srinivasan
Avanthika Srinivasan and guest
Mark Waldrop and David Staller
Linnea Soderberg, Caroline Ragland (Production Stage Manager) and Julie Gottfried (Assistant Stage Manager)
