Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) serve as understudies.