Photos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First Anniversary

Theatre lovers and Industry Professionals headed underground for A Halloween Spooktacular, a four-day celebration of "All Things Broadway" featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping!

Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00am to 7pm but available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Each day was filled with a variety of activities ranging from Broadway Coloring sessions to Broadway Karaoke. Fans were encouraged to Cosplay their favorite characters and decorate a pumpkin to submit in the Broadway Pumpkin Decorating contest. No fan meet up was complete without a few special guests and a sing a long from some of your favorite shows like Phantom of the Opera, Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked and Into The Woods.



The Broadway inspired pop up features some of the most sought out Broadway makers & podcasters of today including: #BYOP, Alamode Magic, Alex W Draws, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Buttons, Broadway Cats, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Broadway Glue, Bway Boutique, Cid Roberts Studio, Cody L Hall Photography, Coloring Broadway, Curtain Up, Essbee Productions, NNNJM Memorabilia, Jane Elissa Designs, Lexicon of Love Music Art, Little Shop Of Broadway, Little Shop of Rose Gold, Nailing Broadway, redesign Broadway, Scenery Bags, Scrunchies4theatre, Stagelight Candle Co., The Colorful Geek, The Skivvies, Thespian Swag, Triple Threat Planner, What Fine Marble Art and When The Lights Are Bright Again.