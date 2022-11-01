Photos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First Anniversary
Each day was filled with a variety of activities ranging from Broadway Coloring sessions to Broadway Karaoke.
Theatre lovers and Industry Professionals headed underground for A Halloween Spooktacular, a four-day celebration of "All Things Broadway" featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping!
See photos below!
Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00am to 7pm but available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.
Each day was filled with a variety of activities ranging from Broadway Coloring sessions to Broadway Karaoke. Fans were encouraged to Cosplay their favorite characters and decorate a pumpkin to submit in the Broadway Pumpkin Decorating contest. No fan meet up was complete without a few special guests and a sing a long from some of your favorite shows like Phantom of the Opera, Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked and Into The Woods.
The Broadway inspired pop up features some of the most sought out Broadway makers & podcasters of today including: #BYOP, Alamode Magic, Alex W Draws, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Buttons, Broadway Cats, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Broadway Glue, Bway Boutique, Cid Roberts Studio, Cody L Hall Photography, Coloring Broadway, Curtain Up, Essbee Productions, NNNJM Memorabilia, Jane Elissa Designs, Lexicon of Love Music Art, Little Shop Of Broadway, Little Shop of Rose Gold, Nailing Broadway, redesign Broadway, Scenery Bags, Scrunchies4theatre, Stagelight Candle Co., The Colorful Geek, The Skivvies, Thespian Swag, Triple Threat Planner, What Fine Marble Art and When The Lights Are Bright Again.
Broadway Makers Marketplace
Treasure Nelson
James Kennedy and Treasure Nelson
Lexi Spindel, Riella De Abreu and Treasure Nelson
Riella De Abreu
James Kennedy, Riella De Abreu and Treasure Nelson
Riella De Abreu, Treasure Nelson and Lexi Spindel
Jaylen Holt
Lorcan Cameron
Chloe Chin
Erin Rosenfeld
Chloe Chin and Erin Rosenfeld
Avery Rehl and Joshua Turchin
Rye Myers
Avery Rehl
Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett
Avery Rehl, Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett
Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl, Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett
Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl
Max Bartos, Audrey Bennett, Joshua Turchin and Avery Rehl
Rye Myers
Rye Myers
Rye Myers and Julie Boardman from The Museum of Broadway
Rye Myers and Julie Boardman
Lexi Spindel, Jacob Cohen Treasure Bennett, Riella De Abreu, Lorcan Cameron, Serena Cohen and Rye Myers
Michael T. Clarkston, Lexi Spindel, Jacob Cohen Treasure Bennett, Riella De Abreu, Lorcan Cameron and Serena Cohen
From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy
October 26, 2022
Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising Event
October 25, 2022
Broadway Inspirational Voices held its BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. Check out photos here!
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF STAR WARS Concert
October 22, 2022
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opened their 2022-2023 Carnegie Hall season on Friday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium Perelman Stage with the music of Star Wars-a comprehensive program that includes John Williams' music from all nine films in the Skywalker saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo-all in chronological order. Check out our photos from the event here!
Photos: Morgan James, Lauren Molina, & More in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS
October 6, 2022
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from inside the performance below!
Photos: Inside the ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Soundcheck
October 6, 2022
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from the soundcheck below!