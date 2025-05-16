Photos: BOWL EP At Vineyard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vineyard Theatre, National Black Theatre, in association with The New Group have shared new production photos ahead of this Sunday’s opening night performance of the world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan.

In Bowl EP, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcizing a demon. With live skating and original music, enter Bowl EP: a skateboard park, in the middle of a wasteland, at the edge of the galaxy.

Kelly K Klarkson is played by Essence Lotus (soft), Quentavius da Quitter is played by Oghenero Gbaje (Blood Conscious) and Lemon Pepper Wings is played by Felicia Curry (Into the Woods). Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise) serves as understudy.

Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout has been fully reimagined by scenic designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance – which includes live skateboarding and original music – no matter the seat location.

The Bowl EP creative team also includes Costume Designer DeShon Elem, Lighting Designer Kate McGee, Sound Designer and Additional Compositions Ryan Gamblin, Video & Projection Designer Zavier Taylor, Fight Choreographer & Intimacy Director Teniece Divya Johnson, Props & Special Effects Supervisor Daniel Brothers, Rap Consultant Judah Girvan, and Skateboarding Consultant Faheem Allah. Casting is by Victor Vazquez, CSA of X Casting. The Production Stage Manager is Esti Bernstein.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!