Photos: BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 17,000 Performances in New York City

Last night, September 14, 2023, the iconic Blue Man Group celebrated its 17,000th performance in New York City at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street), where the production opened 32 years ago.

Blue Man Group is a colorful, interactive spectacle for the senses that has been on stages across the world for over 30 years. The iconic non-verbal characters emote through music, art and comedy to connect with audiences everywhere. Every show invites guests to embrace creativity and relish in the jubilee of the spectacular journey that takes place over the course of each show.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.