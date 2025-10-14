Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside opening Night of Abby Wambaugh’s new solo comedy The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows took place October 8 at Dixon Place, celebrating the show’s New York run. Check out photos below.

Wambaugh was joined at the post-show celebration by presenter Hannah Gadsby and guests including Michelle Buteau, Elliot Page, Kara Young, Sam Pinkleton, Josh Sharp, and others for an evening honoring the production’s debut.

After waking up in the hospital following a late miscarriage, Abby Wambaugh—still under the influence of anesthesia—made an unexpected decision: to become a comedian. In her one-person “variety hour,” Wambaugh shares her seventeen best ideas for her debut comedy show, riffing on everything from “Old Man Learns Parkour” to an absurdly long impression of the number nine.

The result is an inventive and moving “traumedy” that blends humor and vulnerability as Wambaugh explores creativity, grief, and the strange, beautiful power of beginnings that may never have a middle or an end.

The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows began performances October 1 and continues through October 25. Directed by Lara Ricote, the production is presented by Hannah Gadsby and produced by Jenney Shamash, Mike & Carlee Productions, Ally Engelberg, and Dixon Place. The show was originally produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide, with Lighting Design by Rob Lariviere and Title Design by Debbie Cho & Jordan Kim.

Performances continue at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002). Tickets are available at AbbyNYC.com.