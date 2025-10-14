 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place

The new solo comedy is running through October 25 at Dixon Place.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Go inside opening Night of Abby Wambaugh’s new solo comedy The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows took place October 8 at Dixon Place, celebrating the show’s New York run. Check out photos below.

Wambaugh was joined at the post-show celebration by presenter Hannah Gadsby and guests including Michelle Buteau, Elliot Page, Kara Young, Sam Pinkleton, Josh Sharp, and others for an evening honoring the production’s debut.

After waking up in the hospital following a late miscarriage, Abby Wambaugh—still under the influence of anesthesia—made an unexpected decision: to become a comedian. In her one-person “variety hour,” Wambaugh shares her seventeen best ideas for her debut comedy show, riffing on everything from “Old Man Learns Parkour” to an absurdly long impression of the number nine.

The result is an inventive and moving “traumedy” that blends humor and vulnerability as Wambaugh explores creativity, grief, and the strange, beautiful power of beginnings that may never have a middle or an end.

The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows began performances October 1 and continues through October 25. Directed by Lara Ricote, the production is presented by Hannah Gadsby and produced by Jenney Shamash, Mike & Carlee Productions, Ally Engelberg, and Dixon Place. The show was originally produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide, with Lighting Design by Rob Lariviere and Title Design by Debbie Cho & Jordan Kim.

Performances continue at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002). Tickets are available at AbbyNYC.com.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid/Tricia Baron

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Michelle Buteau

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Sam Pinkleton and Kara Young

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Eliot Page and James Tom

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Alison Leiby

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Hannah Gadsby and Abby Wambaugh

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Josh Sharp

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Jordan Carlos

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Michael Cruz Kayne

Photos: Abby Wambaugh’s THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Opens at Dixon Place Image
Kara Young



Regional Awards
Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Operation Mincemeat
79 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
& Juliet
87 ratings

& Juliet
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Aladdin
84 ratings

Aladdin

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos