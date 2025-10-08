Photos: Abby Wambaugh in THE FIRST 3 MINUTES of 17 SHOWS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released from Abby Wambaugh's new solo comedy The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows, now playing at Dixon Place. Check out the photos below!

Performances of the solo comedy began October 1, and an Opening Night Celebration will take place this evening. Performances are scheduled through October 25th, with tickets on-sale now. Directed by Lara Ricote, The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows is presented by Hannah Gadsby, and produced by Jenney Shamash, Mike & Carlee Productions, Ally Engelberg, and Dixon Place. It was originally produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide. Lighting Design is by Rob Lariviere and Title Design is by Debbie Cho & Jordan Kim.

After waking up in the hospital following a late miscarriage, Abby Wambaugh — still high on anesthesia — made an unexpected decision: to become a comedian. Now, in her uniquely goofy and heartfelt hour, Abby shares her 17 best ideas for her first show. The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows sees Wambaugh playfully exploring her talent for a wide range of comedy styles in this one-person variety show, presenting the best ideas for her debut hour including potential hits like “Old Man Learns Parkour” and a very long impression of the number nine - a setup that explores gender, pregnancy, loss and creativity and uncovers a deeper story about the value of beginnings that don't necessarily have a middle or an end.

ABBY WAMBAUGH is a multi award-winning American comedian, writer and improviser who lives in Copenhagen and regularly performs in the UK. Abby debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, winning Best Newcomer in the Jones ISH Comedy Awards, Best Show in the European Comedy Awards, and Best Comedy in the Theatre Weekly Fringe Awards. Abby was also nominated for Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer, Comedian’s Choice Best Newcomer, NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy and Best Newcomer at the 2025 Chortle Awards. Abby has a BA in Humor and Social Change and was an Autumn 2021 Resident of St. Nells Humor Writing Residency (run by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Emily Flake).

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

