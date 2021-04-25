Photos: VOYEUR: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec Celebrates 250th Performance

Last night Voyeur: The Windows Of Toulouse-Lautrec celebrated its 250th performance!

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

The show runs through the Spring, tickets to the show can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron