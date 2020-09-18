Photo Flash: The Public Theater and Hudson Whiskey Team Up for Barrel Art Installation

This installation, installed Thursday September 17th, will live on the steps of the Public Theater until October 17th.

Hudson Whiskey has teamed up with The Public Theater to unveil a massive whiskey barrel art installation outside the doors of this iconic New York theater. Created and designed by Dirty Bandits, the installation is part of Hudson Whiskey's efforts to support the work of the New York City landmark theater organization responsible for Shakespeare in the Park and numerous theatrical firsts. The massive art piece is made entirely out of Hudson Whiskey barrels that spell - NEW YORK MADE - a message both Hudson Whiskey and The Public Theater are proud to represent.

See photos below!

This installation, installed Thursday September 17th, will live on the steps of the Public Theater until October 17th for all of the city to enjoy.

Hudson Whiskey's collaboration with the Public Theater is just one part of their larger Lifting Spirits relaunch program throughout September and October. Follow along with @HudsonWhiskey for additional updates throughout the month.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You