Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos From Soho Playhouse's 2019 FRINGE ENCORE SERIES

Darren Lee Cole, producing artistic director of the not-for-profit, SoHo Playhouse and associate producer Matthew Quinn are proud to continue this year's Encore Series - Week Two with a range of shows from clowning to family to comedy to drama, to female empowerment there is something for everyone. Week Two includes Mil Grus, Pockets, Larry, Desiree's Coming Early, Ingenue: Deanna Durbin among the 18 productions featured this year.

In addition to getting New York debuts, each production is competing for Best of the Fest which includes coveted extended six-week run. The winners are voted on by a committee of theatre professionals and audience members, the winner will be announced at the end of the festival. The run will take place during the spring season.

Week Two Includes

MIL GRUS Ensemble Devised Performance, directed by Dean Evans

Featuring Grayson Morris, Helene Udy, Jeremy Sapp, Magi Calcagne, Isaac Kessler.

Mil Grus is an LA-based ensemble that has developed an original style of physical satire. This visual, visceral show is unique every time. Blending Bouffon, sacred clowning, spectacle, and physical theater Mil Grus acts as a mirror to society and forces us to laugh at our fears and weaknesses. It's hard to say for sure what will happen at a Mil Grus show, but it will be surprising and satisfying.

Awards: Pick of the Fringe - HollywoodFringe Festival; Better Lemons Critics And Audience Choice Award

POCKETS A New Musical created by Robot Teammate, directed by Paul Hungerford

Featuring the Robot Teammates: Molly Dworsky, Kat Primeau, Dave Reynolds, Chris Bramante, and Branson NeJame with Live Band: Branson NeJame (composer, musical director), Chris Sousa, Sam Kirsh, and Harrison Lee.

An original musical comedy set in the old British-ish kingdom of Crumpeton, a young girl, turned pickpocket accidentally finds herself swept up in a criminal uprising against the Duchess, who happens to be her mother. Will she have the heart to sabotage Mum's well-laid plans on the most important day of the year, Crumpet Day? POCKETS is a festive, funny, and touching tale of crime and crumpets!



Awards: Winner Best World Premiere - Hollywood Fringe 2019, Best Musical - Hollywood Fringe 2019, Best of the Broadwater - Hollywood Fringe 2019, 2nd Place Critics Choice Award, Better Lemons, Encore Producers Award NYC



"Clever, catchy...a contagious amount of fun." SoCal Review; "Hilarious...I can promise you that you will leave the theater with a smile on your face." - HollywoodRevealed; "Robot Teammate knocks it out of the park...amazing band and incredible live accompaniment." - LA Music Critic

LARRY written by Candice Roberts, directed by Candice Roberts, Deanna Fleysher, Kat Single-Ddain Featuring Candice Roberts

LARRY wants to prove that he can be "woke" enough for the empowered woman of his desires, but in a moment of accidental transcendence, uncovers a startling surprise in his psyche. A complex, bold and very funny portrait of a hoser's foray into feminism. Comedy artist Candice Roberts uses her alter ego LARRY to explore her experiences growing up as a female in rural B.C. in the 1980s. Culled from the male archetypes that surrounded her during her upbringing, Larry helps her investigate gender stereotypes-and makes people laugh. (Strobe, nudity, coarse language, rock and roll).

Awards: Pick of the Fringe - Edmonton; Pick of the Fringe - Vancouver; Artistic Risk Award - Vancouver

"A masterful, weird, poignant, gut-busting, vulnerable, and thought-provoking tour de force!"- Cincinnati Fringe





DESIREE'S COMING EARLY! written by and starring Desiree Burch, directed by Sarah Chew

Have you ever been caught in a loop?

OMG, seriously this is getting boring. Like, how many times do we have to fix this trash only to have to fix it again? When is stuff just, like, ever going to change? Does every revision require, like, a friggin revolution or something? Or does pushing too hard just wind up sending you right back to the beginning? And what if everything really is just the same thing forever?

Comedian and storyteller Desiree Burch (Netflix, Live at the Apollo, Radio 4) was born late, bloomed late, and generally has difficulty with the present moment. At a moment in recent history where decades of societal progress swung right back around to authoritarianism and disintegration, Desiree embarks on a spiritual journey of mythically ridiculous proportions into the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, to figure out how she, and all of us, have gotten here, and maybe, possibly, hopefully, fix the suckiness for us all.

Edinburgh Festivals Magazine Edinburgh Festivals Magazine "A near-perfect example of comedic storytelling." The Standard UK; "fast-paced, animated, and vibrant, and is itself enough to keep us thoroughly entertained."

INGENUE: DEANNA DURBIN written by and starring Melanie Gall

Judy Garland is an icon, loved as Dorothy in Wizard of Oz. But in the 1930s, Deanna Durbin was a much bigger star. A favorite of Roosevelt, Churchill, even Mussolini, her first kiss was front-page news in the New York Times. At 27, she turned her back on fame and left the screen for a life of obscurity in France. Ingenue tells the true tale of the lifelong friendship - and rivalry - of these two great stars of Old Hollywood. Featuring the songs: 'Someone to Care for Me,' 'Zing Went the Strings of My Heart,' 'Molly Malone,' 'Always,' and 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.'

Awards: Critics Choice, Best of Venue -Orlando Fringe; Best Family-Friendly Show -Victoria Fringe; Best Musical 'Jenny' Award -Winnipeg Fringe

GigCity, "An unforgettable delight," CBC; "Ingenue is a charming, beautifully polished show that exposed me to a snippet of history I'd had no idea existed. I highly recommend this play to everyone. Melanie Gall's singing is a sublime experience that should not be missed." Apt 613

Featuring 18 award-winning productions, this year's Fringe Encore Series will feature ANYA ANASTASIA: THE EXECUTIONERS written/directed by` Anya Anastasia McNicol-Windram (Adelaide); TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE written by Keith Alessi (Vancouver); BADASS BE THY NAME created by Police Cops (Edinburgh); SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON - THE PAUL SIMON STORY written by and starring Gary Edward Jones (Edinburgh); DANDY DARKLY'S ALL ABOARD! written by Dandy Darkly (Orlando); ARCHIVE OF EDUCATED HEARTS written /directed by Casey Jay Andrews (Adelaide); MIL GRUS written by Ensemble Devised (Hollywood), LARRY written by and starring Candice Roberts (Vancouver); DESIREE'S COMING EARLY! written by and starring Desiree Burch (Edinburgh); ); INGENUE: DEANNA DURBIN, written by and starring Melanie Gall (Vancouver); GOODBYE written by John Mark Jernigan (Orlando); POCKETS by Robot Teammate (Hollywood), METAMORPHOSIS written/directed by Sam Chittenden (Brighton); ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE written by Alex Flanagan Wright and Phil Grainger (Adelaide), PRETENDING THINGS ARE A COCK written/directed by Jon Bennett (Orlando), WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT, written by Tusiata Avia (Auckland), THE MODERN MĀORI QUARTET: TWO WORLDS written by James Tito, Matariki Whatarau, Maaka Pohatu, and Francis Kora (Auckland), CONTOURS OF HEAVEN created by Ana Chaya Scotney, Puti Lancaster, Marama Beamish and Owen McCarthy (Auckland).



The Soho Playhouse's Fringe Encore Series will begin on November 27 and run through January 18. The SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street. Individual tickets are $39 and can be purchased by visiting FringeEncoreSeries.com. Fringe Encore Series ticket packages include 3 Shows for $59 plus fees (normally $117); 5 Shows for $95 plus fees (normally $195) and a Super Fan Unlimited Pass for every show in the Encore Series $149 plus fees (normally $546).

