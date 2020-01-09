Photo Flash: THE HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS Are Back And Draggier Than Ever

The Housewives of Secaucus are back and DRAGGIER than ever! Catch a glimpse of the new HOS rehearse for their upcoming debut at the Triad Theater in New York City

Created, written and directed by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are making their Triad Theater debut January 23rd spoofing your favorite shows you LOVE to hate.

Hold on to your wigs as the 5 queens duke it out during the annual Mad Hatters Brunch competing for 'best hat', 'woman of the year' and even mayor Secaucus, New Jersey. Who will be un-friended? Who's having an affair with who?! Could the competition be - rigged?! If you love all things drag, reality and reunion shows - you do NOT want to miss this.

Wayne Theatre's Resident Director, Hank Fitzgerald (Matilda, Beauty and the Beast, Xanadu) directs and choreographs the production starring Keith Dougherty (Murder Mystery Manhattan), Jake Lemmenes (A Matter of Choice, Boylesque), Philip McLeod (Showgirls! The Musical), Brandon Patterson (Next to Normal, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), and Sean Zia (Flea Theater, Locked Up B*tches).

Join the queens as they spill the tea during this interactive musical comedy extravaganza January 23rd at 7pm at the Triad Theater (located at 158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023). Tickets are available for $25 by clicking http://bit.ly/35Ffq2J. Please note: 2 beverage minimum per person.

The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag! is produced by Nancy Levine of Laugh Out Loud Productions.



Sean Zia, Philip McLeod, Jake Lemmenes

The cast, Hank Fitzgerald



Keith Dougherty and Philip McLeod

Keith Dougherty and Philip McLeod

Choreography with the cast

Sean Zia, Brandon Patterson, Keith Dougherty





