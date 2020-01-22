Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of SEESAW at Theatre Row

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents Seesaw, with book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, will begin performances Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through February 23, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Seesaw is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson. Opening Night is Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm.

From the composing team of Sweet Charity, Seesaw tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single, loveable lunatic who lives life to the fullest. Will their love affair be able to survive the big, noisy, dirty island known as Manhattan? Songs include: "It's Not Where You Start," It's Where You Finish," "Welcome to Holiday Inn," and "Nobody Does It Like Me."

Directed by Robert W. Schneider, the company's Artistic Director/Co-Founder, the Seesaw cast will feature Kyle Caress+, Chaz Alexander Coffin+, Katie Griffith+, Caleb Grochalski*, Morgan Hecker+, Stephanie Israelson+, Halle Mastroberardino+, J Savage+ and Andy Tighe+.

+Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Caitlin Belcik (Choreographer), Grant Strom (Music Direction/New Orchestrations/Additional Arrangements), Joshua Zecher-Ross (Music Supervisor), Ryan J. Douglass (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Soloman (Costume Designer), Addison Calvin (Technical Director/Master Electrician). David Ward is Production Stage Manager and Jordan Stam is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Holly Buczek.





